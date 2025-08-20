OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

OpenServ , the leading full-stack AI app-building infrastructure in Web3, today named Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain. Kheireddine joins OpenServ from his former role as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs, bringing enterprise-scale experience at the intersection of agentic AI and crypto to accelerate OpenServ’s onchain roadmap.

“OpenServ is doubling down on people who ship,” said Tim Hafner, CEO of OpenServ. “Joey has shipped at a pace and quality most teams struggle to match. Since 2017, Joey has shipped a multitude of decentralized applications, including wallets, block explorers, agent frameworks, indexers, NFT and token contracts, while handling a total revenue of over 50M+ USD and a combined volume of 70,000 ETH across marketplaces. He’s the execution engine we want driving our blockchain roadmap.”

“I’m joining OpenServ because its versatile and scalable architecture makes agents actually useful in the real world, allowing for endless possibilities,” said Kheireddine. “My mandate is simple: ship faster, harden the stack, and make building on OpenServ the easiest path for teams launching AI-powered apps.”

Kheireddine has led engineering across category-defining Web3 and AI projects. At Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z), he worked on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun that heavily utilized AI features —experience directly aligned with OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol ambitions. Prior to Eliza, he served as CTO at FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and later Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, shipping large-scale consumer experiences and developer tooling under real-world load. Earlier, he contributed as a blockchain architect with FUSION. Collectively, his portfolio spans high-throughput services, developer platforms, and production-grade releases across multiple chains.

About OpenServ

OpenServ is the simple, scalable platform for building AI-powered apps, products, and services. Developers worldwide choose OpenServ to build and employ AI agents with advanced cognitive reasoning that take action across digital systems. Designed for builders at every level, OpenServ provides the world’s leading infrastructure for deploying agents that interact with APIs, automate workflows, and operate across any framework. With native support for Telegram and a modular SDK, OpenServ enables agents to move from passive interfaces to active participants in decentralized ecosystems. Learn more at openserv.ai .

Contact

Head of Marketing

Ryan Dennis

OpenServ

[email protected]

