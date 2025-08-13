OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

London, United States, August 13th, 2025, Chainwire

OpenServ , the leading full‑stack AI infrastructure platform and protocol, today announced a partnership with LunarCrush , the leading web3 social analytics firm serving companies such as Coinbase, Kraken, HTX, and Binance. The collaboration integrates LunarCrush’s 24/7 tracking of 30–50 million social media posts per hour, along with live market data, directly into OpenServ’s generative UI platform for Telegram mini apps and agent workflows. Two products are live today: DeFi News aApp on Telegram and Dash.fun (open beta).

DeFi News aApp creates short AI video briefings using LunarCrush insights—right inside Telegram—where anyone can try it at t.me/definews_aapp_bot. Users pick a topic, set a timeframe and data source, then receive a one- to three-minute video with animated overlays and on-screen stats. Templates include Bitcoin Daily Brief, Ethereum Weekly, Solana Ecosystem, and Hidden Altcoin Gems. Users can also run a custom analysis, choose an AI presenter, and schedule daily delivery. The app reads LunarCrush metrics such as social dominance, Galaxy Score, trending assets, and top influencers, then assembles a concise script and renders a finished video in‑chat for easy sharing.

Dash.fun launched in open beta on Thursday, August 7, 2025. It surfaces up‑to‑the‑minute information on any cryptocurrency based on social sentiment, recent highlights, company updates, price action, and more—without manual updates. Visit dash.fun to explore live dashboards powered by LunarCrush data.

“The fastest way to make data useful is to put it where people already work,” said Tim Hafner, CEO and co‑founder of OpenServ. “Telegram is the home base for crypto communities. Together, LunarCrush and OpenServ give users a live social signal and a way to publish that insight as video in seconds. This is just the first of many agentic use cases on Telegram.”

“Builders want context they can act on,” said Joe Vezzani, chief executive of LunarCrush. “In a world where large language models are trained, released, and end their intelligence at a point in time, LunarCrush fills the gap to allow real-time social context to anyone building LLMs and agents.”

The collaboration began after an early‑July discussion between Hafner and Vezzani about opening social data to AI agents and everyday users in chat. The partnership pairs LunarCrush analytics with OpenServ’s aApp Factory, Dash.fun dashboards, and agent tooling for Telegram. OpenServ agents use the same LunarCrush API that powers Dash.fun, shortening setup and improving reliability for teams that want to add social metrics to their own agents, tiles, and dashboards.

To help builders, OpenServ is publishing resources so teams can add LunarCrush data to custom workflows: a starter template for Telegram mini apps, an agent guide, and a Dash.fun example that maps social dominance to charts and triggers. A joint livestream will walk through the integration, show how the DeFi News aApp works, and answer questions from developers and community managers. Details will be posted on OpenServ’s Telegram Announcements channel and X account.

OpenServ is the leading platform for building AI apps and products. Developers worldwide use OpenServ’s generative UI to build and employ AI agents that interact with APIs, automate workflows, and operate across any framework. With native support for Telegram and a modular SDK, OpenServ moves agents from passive interfaces to active participants in decentralized ecosystems. From finance and governance to messaging and research, agents on OpenServ are designed to act, earn, and evolve for your business. Learn more at openserv.ai .

LunarCrush provides real‑time social insights for crypto, stocks, and culture by analyzing millions of posts across major networks for investors, creators, and institutions.

DeFi News aApp: live now at t.me/definews_aapp_bot

Dash.fun: live now at dash.fun

Builder templates & documentation: available from OpenServ, rolling out publicly in stages.

