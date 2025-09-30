Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Central, Hong Kong, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire

With over 2 million downloads globally, Nodepay introduces a real-time prediction signal marketplace that provides intelligence for traders and growth insights for companies.

Nodepay, the AI data infrastructure company backed by investors including OKX Ventures, Animoca Brands, and Jump Crypto, today launched the world’s largest consumer-driven sentiment engine and predictive intelligence platform. The release marks Nodepay’s transition from a decentralized bandwidth-sharing network for validated AI data to a structured sentiment and prediction signal provider within the cryptocurrency sector.

In today’s fast-paced cryptocurrency markets, extreme volatility in asset prices forces traders into a constant reactive mode. Fragmented information and the lack of reliable real-time insights create unmanaged trading risks—where minutes can cost millions. Nodepay resolves this challenge by integrating consumer sentiment inputs, social signals, and quantitative data to deliver clear insights and predictive intelligence that anticipates upcoming market movements.

From Sentiment to Prediction

The platform aggregates user inputs from signal prompts with market analytics, and more than 50,000 global social and web data sources. Nodepay provides traders and analysts with dynamic insights, offering personalized notifications for assets and a clear view of the sentiment shaping market trends in real time. Companies is able to leverage the platform’s distribution tools to launch customized signal campaigns that surface community sentiment while amplifying user growth.

Users earn rewards for contributions that shape the data and grow the network, creating a reinforcement feedback loop that improves insight quality.

Nodepay’s new model rethinks how prediction markets work. Traditional prediction platforms have contended with limited liquidity and data depth. Nodepay shifts the emphasis from speculative betting to providing upstream infrastructure, generating sentiment at scale and transforming it into intelligence to develop more real time and better curated markets.

“Prediction markets have lacked reliable inputs and scale,” said Darren Nguyen, Nodepay’s co-founder and CEO. “Nodepay addresses this by turning community conviction into structured signals. That creates useful intelligence for traders, measurable reach for projects, and direct rewards for contributors.”

Users can access advanced platform features through subscription, creating revenue that is reinvested to support token sustainability. Early access has been opened to token holders, with a global rollout underway for the 89,000 users from the initial waiting list. Nodepay is building today’s predictive intelligence platform with a vision to expand across industries where real-time decision-making is critical.

About Nodepay

Nodepay is the world’s largest sentiment and intelligence network, with more than 2 million infrastructure users across 180 countries. By turning community activity, social data, and market signals into a predictive intelligence system, Nodepay gives traders real-time insights and projects verified reach. Backed by institutional investors including Jump Crypto, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures and 20+ funds, Nodepay is developing a platform that is at the frontier of intelligence and prediction systems.

Site: https://nodepay.ai/

X: https://x.com/nodepay_ai

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Ashley Summer

Nodepay

[email protected]