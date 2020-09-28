Nick Foles Over Mitchell Trubisky Is a No-Brainer for Chicago

Matt Nagy naming Nick Foles starting QB is a no-brainer for the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell Trubisky was on borrowed time the moment the Chicago Bears signed Nick Foles. Head coach Matt Nagy named Trubisky his starter for the 2020 NFL season, but it was obvious he was on a short leash.

The leash has officially snapped after Nagy said Foles would start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Foles is easily the best quarterback in Chicago, and Nagy knows it. Nagy had a choice to make after he benched Trubisky against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

All Foles did was lead a comeback from 26-10 down to earn a 30-26 win on the road.

The Bears entered the game 2-0 on the arm of Trubisky. But the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft struggled in Atlanta.

Trubisky threw an interception and missed nine of his 22 throws before Nagy made the call. Announcing Foles has the job permanently was a no-brainer for the Bears.

Nick Foles Adds More Big Plays to Chicago’s Offense

Part of Trubisky’s problem was a failure to push the ball vertical against Atlanta’s soft zones. His 13 completions had accounted for just 128 yards before Nagy gave him the hook.

Foles’ introduction immediately added the big-play threat the Bears were missing. He hit five passes covering 20 yards or more, including scoring strikes of 37 yards to Allen Robinson and 28 to Anthony Miller for the game-winner.

Being tethered to short-range passing hasn’t been Trubisky’s only problem. Consistent accuracy continued to elude the fourth-year pro.

Having a sure-handed receiver like Robinson to aim for often masked Trubisky’s erratic delivery. Continuing to accept this problem would waste the useful weapons in the Bears offense.

Robinson, Miller, and tight end Jimmy Graham need a quarterback to get them the ball in space. Foles is bold enough to do that. His history working with Nagy will also be an asset. Foles was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when Nagy was on staff in 2016.

Their shared knowledge will ensure the Bears don’t miss a beat, despite making a change under center.

Mitchell Trubisky’s Confidence Could be Permanently Shattered

It’s difficult to imagine a way back for Trubisky after losing his job so early in the season. He’s lacked the swagger, drive, and authority to make football’s most important position his own.

Trubisky’s confidence will be on the floor after Nagy’s decision. Foles won’t lack confidence with a Super Bowl win on his resume, despite following that triumph by losing out to Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville.

Mitchell Trubisky is unlikely to rebuild any self-belief now those who wish the Bears drafted Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson ahead of him have more ammunition:

Trubisky is a free agent after this season, and he should count on having to look for a new home. Any team willing to take a chance will need to restore the confidence of a player who fumbled the keys to a franchise.

