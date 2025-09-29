Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

George Town, Cayman Islands, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Sonic Labs , the team behind the highest-performing EVM blockchain Sonic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchell Demeter as its new Chief Executive Officer. Demeter, a pioneer in digital assets and seasoned entrepreneur, will lead Sonic Labs in its next phase of global growth, accelerating the adoption of Sonic as one of the world’s leading blockchains. His mandate includes expanding developer and ecosystem adoption worldwide, strengthening institutional relationships, and building bridges into U.S. and global capital markets as part of Sonic’s broader mission to redefine the future of finance.

Since the launch of the Sonic network in December 2024, the organization has achieved many milestones, including having a proven mainnet that can confirm up to 400,000 transactions per second with confirmation times consistently under 1 second, coupled with successes such as the Coinbase listing for S, native issuance of USDC , integration of Chainlink’s CCIP , and many others.

However, what’s missing are strong institutional connections in the U.S. and elsewhere backing the Sonic network and its ecosystem projects. This is a necessary component—coupled with great technology, business functions, and exchange listings—that will take Sonic to the next level. Under Demeter’s leadership, Sonic Labs will be assembling a strong executive team around him, bringing in proven operators with deep experience across both traditional finance and crypto to complement the foundation’s technology strengths. Sonic Labs is expanding its business development efforts in the United States and globally, actively recruiting and hiring leaders to deepen institutional relationships and build lasting partnerships with major U.S. and global investors and enterprises alike.

This transition is coming at a pivotal moment. Industry leaders have forecast that within the next decade, as much as 10% of global GDP could be transacted on blockchain rails, representing over $10 trillion in on-chain economic activity. Sonic is uniquely positioned to capture this growth, combining unmatched speed and scalability with developer and institutional incentive models designed for mass adoption.

Demeter said he has always believed blockchain would fundamentally reshape global markets, but that success now depends on building the right bridges between decentralized innovation and institutional frameworks. “Sonic’s technology is unmatched in speed and scalability, and our mission is to bring that performance directly into institutional finance and global markets,” he explained. He continued, “Our mission is not just adoption, it’s to make Sonic indispensable to the future of global finance. That means scaling our business development and partnership efforts with large, well-known U.S. and global entities, and supporting lighthouse applications through strategic partnerships that will serve as proof points for the entire industry. The world’s financial infrastructure is moving on-chain, and Sonic intends to be at the very center of that transition.”

Under his leadership, Sonic will continue to expand its presence among institutional investors and builders alike, bridging global markets without losing sight of its decentralized roots.

Michael Kong, who has guided Sonic Labs (and previously Fantom) to this stage, will continue serving on the Board of Directors and take on the role of Chief Information Officer, remaining actively involved in the company’s leadership. Michael has been central to the evolution of Fantom, now Sonic, since 2018, and will remain fully engaged in guiding and supporting Demeter as he leads the network into its next phase of growth.

Kong noted that he has watched Demeter bridge public markets with blockchain for more than a decade and believes this is the right moment for his leadership. “Mitchell’s extensive network and trusted relationships across the blockchain ecosystem, traditional finance, and beyond will be critical in driving the partnerships and real-world applications that will take Sonic to the next level. Myself and the entire Sonic Board of Directors are fully committed to supporting him in achieving this vision.”

About Mitchell Demeter

Mitchell Demeter is widely recognized as a pioneer in the blockchain industry. He launched the world’s first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver and co-founded Cointrader Exchange, one of Canada’s earliest digital currency trading platforms. Over the years, his work has been featured in Forbes, Time, Fast Company, Wired, Huffington Post, and other major outlets.

As a serial entrepreneur and investor, Demeter has founded and scaled multiple ventures across industries, consistently demonstrating an ability to anticipate market shifts and deliver innovative solutions. As part of this transition, he will step back from his role as CEO of SonicStrategy and assume the position of Executive Chair, where he will continue to provide leadership on strategy and capital markets development. This move allows Demeter to shift his primary focus and attention to leading as CEO of Sonic Labs, while still supporting SonicStrategy’s ongoing growth.

Demeter brings extensive capital markets and business development experience, helping organizations navigate the intersection of blockchain innovation and institutional finance.

About Sonic

Sonic is the highest-performing EVM blockchain built for the future of finance. The network achieves sub-second finality and ultra-high throughput, delivering institutional-grade settlement speed for trading, real-world assets, and next-generation DeFi.

At the heart of Sonic’s developer incentive model is Fee Monetization, a system that lets developers earn 90% of the network fees generated by their apps. Inspired by Web2 ad-revenue sharing models, Fee Monetization rewards developers for driving usage, growth, and real activity.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Contact

Sonic Labs

[email protected]

