Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M to Meet Soaring Demand for Inflation-Proof Savings

Hamilton, Bermuda, October 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Funding round co-led by tier one global investors, Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures with Pantera Capital and additional participation from Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark.

Funding will accelerate global access to BTC-denominated life insurance, annuities, savings and insurance bonds through institutional partners, protecting policyholders worldwide from inflation and currency risk

Meanwhile is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, a premier global financial regulator, and offers savings and protection products in BTC, the world’s leading store of value.

Driven by surging demand from individuals and institutions seeking the protection of Bitcoin-denominated savings and corporate treasury products Meanwhile’s Bitcoin AUM growth is over 200%.

Meanwhile today announced it has raised $82 million in new capital to meet growing demand from individuals seeking to protect their families and established financial institutions seeking to offer bitcoin-linked savings, retirement, and life insurance products to their customers.

Meanwhile’s innovative products combine the security and predictable benefits of traditional life insurance and annuities with Bitcoin – a scarce, inflation-resistant asset built to preserve long term value. Meanwhile’s approach provides policyholders worldwide with a powerful tool for long-term financial planning, inflation hedging, and secure wealth transfer.

The round was co-led by Haun Ventures and Bain Capital Crypto with Pantera Capital and additional participation from Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Stillmark. With support from both crypto-native and traditional financial institutions, the financing points to Bitcoin’s growing acceptance as a foundation for mainstream financial products. This raise brings Meanwhile’s total funding in 2025 to $122 million, following a $40 million Series A earlier this year co-led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.

Meanwhile enters its next stage grounded in breakthroughs that have reshaped insurance and Bitcoin capital markets:

First Bitcoin-denominated life insurer in the world.

in the world. First long-term insurance license granted in Bermuda , setting a global precedent.

, setting a global precedent. First audited Bitcoin financial statements , establishing trust and transparency.

, establishing trust and transparency. First Bitcoin life insurance products , transforming a sector that represents ~3% of global GDP.

, transforming a sector that represents ~3% of global GDP. Earns Bitcoin through conservative lending and private credit, making Meanwhile one of the world’s largest long-duration BTC lenders (terms over six months).

“Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving,” said Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile. “We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale. This raise lets us build on what’s working and expand it with partners around the world.”

Bitcoin needs more than short-term speculation. It requires dependable, long-duration solutions backed by real economic activity. Meanwhile delivers bitcoin-denominated savings and protection that families and institutions can rely on while generating sustainable yield through conservative private credit and long-term lending to high-quality counterparties. Built for trust from day one, Meanwhile operates as a licensed, prudentially regulated carrier, meeting solvency and reserve standards on par with the world’s most established insurers.

“At Haun Ventures, our thesis is that the Bitcoin economy needs more than trading platforms and DATs—it needs the core building blocks of capital markets. Just as the U.S. economy was built on insurance, pensions, and mortgages, the Bitcoin economy will require its own long-duration financial products. Meanwhile is the first mover in this category, and we believe it will unlock a new wave of innovation across Bitcoin-denominated markets,” said Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures.

“Meanwhile is building simple, compliant, and lasting products that make Bitcoin practical for both people and institutions,” said Stefan Cohen, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto. “We’re excited to back the team as they scale and work with established insurers to bring bitcoin-linked savings and retirement products to market—safely, at institutional grade, and globally.”

About Meanwhile Incorporated

Meanwhile’s mission is to enable anyone, anywhere to save, protect, and build wealth across generations. Meanwhile Incorporated is the parent company of Meanwhile Insurance Bitcoin (Bermuda) Limited, the first licensed long-term insurer denominated entirely in Bitcoin. All premiums, policy values, and claims are managed in Bitcoin (BTC). Co-founded by fintech entrepreneurs Zac Townsend and Max Gasner, with support from previous investors including Sam Altman.

For more information, users can visit meanwhile.bm and https://x.com/meanwhilelife

