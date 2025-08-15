Mawari Partners with Caldera to Launch Mawari Network, Enabling Real-Time Streaming of Immersive, AI-Powered Experiences Globally

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Caldera , the internet of interconnected, modular blockchains, announced a partnership with Mawari, which is launching its network to power global infrastructure for real-time streaming of immersive 3D content. The partnership additionally positions Mawari Network to join Caldera’s metalayer interoperability network, enhancing the platform’s ability to deliver high-performance, low-latency AR/VR experiences worldwide.

Revolutionizing Spatial Computing Infrastructure

Mawari Network represents a breakthrough in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), orchestrating storage, bandwidth, and rendering capabilities through a globally distributed network of GPU nodes. The platform’s patented 3D streaming technology reduces bandwidth usage by 80% while ensuring seamless delivery of interactive, immersive, and contextually relevant spatial computing experiences.

“Caldera lets us persist stream-quality measurements—latency, jitter, dropped frames, and frame accuracy—on-chain in near real time,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Mawari. “Guardian Nodes produce signed QoS attestations that are batched to the rollup; these records inform node reputation, routing, and reward calculations based on observed performance. Anchoring this loop on Caldera’s high-throughput rollup makes our quality and usage data transparent and auditable for the Mawari Network ecosystem.”

“We’re incredibly excited to have Mawari join the Caldera ecosystem,” said Matthew Katz, CEO of Caldera. “Mawari is pioneering an entirely new application of blockchain technology for the delivery of XR content.”

Proven Market Adoption

Mawari’s XR streaming technology is already being used by two of Japan’s biggest VTuber agencies – Brave group and Virtual Avex. Together, they first showcased Mawari’s vTubeXR product at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai Japan in late May and each are part of Mawari’s Early Access Program, designed to give Early Access Partners priority access to new features, dedicated onboarding support, and customizable monetization opportunities. Mawari plans to expand vTubeXR to a broader range of VTuber production companies and IP holders, supporting the evolution of both user experience and business models.

Technical Innovation Meets Market Demand

The Mawari Network utilizes two core technologies: Mawari’s patented spatial streaming technology that works with Unity and Unreal Engine, and a strategically distributed network of edge computing nodes positioned near end-users. This architecture enables smooth AR/VR experiences on everyday devices by handling computationally intensive rendering remotely.

With the extended reality market projected to exceed 100 million devices within five years, Mawari’s DePIN approach democratizes participation by allowing anyone with GPU capacity to contribute to the network while earning rewards.

Looking Forward

The launch marks a significant milestone in bridging XR and Web3 technologies. Mawari Network’s utility-based revenue model, backed by physical infrastructure and growing enterprise partnerships, positions the platform for sustainable growth across market cycles.

