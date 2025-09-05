Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 5th, 2025, Chainwire

Lowkick Studio, the developer behind the upcoming MMORPG WorldShards, has announced the launch of its in-game token, $SHARDS, on a number of globally recognized cryptocurrency exchanges. This marks a significant milestone in the game’s development, as it moves from its Early Access phase towards a full PC release, followed by a mobile launch in 2025. The introduction of the token is expected to enhance the game’s economy by providing players with new opportunities to earn, trade, and invest in digital assets within the WorldShards ecosystem. More information can be found on the Token Launch Site .

Launch Partners

Bybit – https://x.com/BybitAlpha/status/1961036041923461605

Binance Alpha – https://x.com/binance/status/1963166049701896483

MEXC – https://x.com/MEXC_Listings/status/1963445546603221102

Gate – https://x.com/Gate/status/1963587905445605807

More partners announcements will follow.

The Role of $SHARDS in the WorldShards Economy

The $SHARDS token plays a fundamental role in the player-driven economy of WorldShards, offering users a way to improve NFTs, craft more powerful weapons, and acquire rare artifacts. This integration ensures that in-game achievements and efforts hold tangible value, creating a system where the token’s worth is directly influenced by player engagement and overall ecosystem activity. Lowkick Studio aims to build a gaming environment where players not only participate in immersive gameplay but also benefit from the economic opportunities provided by blockchain technology.

Andrei Zimenco, CEO of Lowkick Studio, highlighted the importance of the token launch by stating, “The launch of $SHARDS represents more than just a token – it’s the foundation of a player-controlled economy that rewards engagement and creativity. We’re building an ecosystem where players truly own their achievements and meaningfully participate in the game’s economy.”

WorldShards’ Growing Presence in Web3 Gaming

Since its introduction in early 2024, WorldShards has been gaining attention within the web3 gaming community. The game was recently recognized as the most anticipated game of 2025 by the Blockchain Gaming Awards. Its popularity has been further demonstrated by the rapid growth of its community, which now exceeds 400,000 members. Additionally, the game has already generated over $8 million in NFT sales, with digital assets selling out within minutes of being listed.

The implementation of the $SHARDS token builds on WorldShards’ existing economic framework, which was introduced in December 2024. Players can now earn tokens through various in-game activities, including exploration and crafting, further enhancing their ability to engage with and contribute to the game’s economy.

Token Allocation and Ecosystem Development

The $SHARDS token ecosystem is designed to prioritize player participation and sustainability. The total supply of tokens is capped at five billion, with no allocations set aside for the development team or investors. The majority of the tokens, 60%, will be distributed as player rewards through in-game activities. An additional 25% is designated for ecosystem development and liquidity management on exchanges, while 15% is allocated to community growth and marketing efforts. To ensure long-term stability, the entire token supply will be vested over the next six years.

Free Trial to Celebrate $SHARDS Token Launch

WorldShards is lifting its access code requirement, making the game accessible to all users through a 30-day trial period starting August 22nd. Trial players can convert their accounts to permanent access if they meet specific in-game activity criteria.

Open Loot’s Role in Supporting the $SHARDS Token Launch

The launch of the $SHARDS token has been made possible through Lowkick Studio’s partnership with Open Loot , a platform that provides web3 game developers with essential infrastructure and technology solutions. Open Loot’s Vault technology has facilitated nearly $500 million in transactions, making it a key player in the blockchain gaming industry.

About Lowkick Studio

Founded in 2022 in Abu Dhabi with the support of Abu Dhabi Gaming , Lowkick Studio is a game development company specializing in bringing MMORPG experiences to web3. The studio’s flagship title, WorldShards, is a free-to-play multiplayer action role-playing game featuring dynamic combat, extensive exploration, and a crafting system designed to give players more control over their in-game assets.

For media inquiries, users may contact: [email protected].

Contact

Zimenco

Andrei

LowKick Studio

[email protected]

