Jupiter Launches Ultra V3 – The Ultimate Trading Engine for Solana

October 20th, 2025

Industry-leading execution delivers 34x better MEV protection, positive slippage, and 8-10x lower fees

Jupiter , the leading liquidity aggregator on Solana, today announced the launch of Ultra V3, the most comprehensive trading engine in DeFi, featuring three exclusive technologies: Iris router, ShadowLane transaction landing, and Predictive Execution.

Ultra V3 delivers unprecedented value across three critical dimensions.

Competitive Pricing through meta aggregation with Iris, Jupiter’s new exclusive router that achieves 100x performance improvements using advanced algorithms like Golden-section and Brent’s method.

through meta aggregation with Iris, Jupiter’s new exclusive router that achieves 100x performance improvements using advanced algorithms like Golden-section and Brent’s method. Optimized Trade Execution via ShadowLane, Jupiter’s proprietary transaction landing engine that reduces latency from 1-3 blocks down to 0-1 block, combined with Predictive Execution that intelligently prioritizes routes based on actual on-chain conditions rather than theoretical quotes.

via ShadowLane, Jupiter’s proprietary transaction landing engine that reduces latency from 1-3 blocks down to 0-1 block, combined with Predictive Execution that intelligently prioritizes routes based on actual on-chain conditions rather than theoretical quotes. Enhanced Protection through industry-leading sandwich defense and the most advanced slippage estimation in DeFi.

These architectural improvements translate into measurable results for users:

34-fold increase in sandwich protection compared to other top 5 trading terminals

compared to other top 5 trading terminals 0.6bps Average Positive Slippage Compared with −1bps to −14bps on Other Platforms

Compared with −1bps to −14bps on Other Platforms Execution Fees 8–10 Times Lower Than Comparable Platforms

“Most platforms show you optimistic quotes that don’t reflect on-chain reality,” said Siong, cofounder of Jupiter. “Ultra V3’s Predictive Execution gives you what you actually get at execution, not what looked good at quotation. Every swap lands exactly as promised – executed in the best way possible, at the best price, every time.”

Exclusive Technologies Behind Ultra V3

Iris Router – Jupiter’s new routing engine, exclusive to Ultra enables splits as precise as 0.01% and leverages sophisticated optimization algorithms. Combined with JupiterZ, Jupiter’s proprietary RFQ system facilitating ~$100M in daily zero-slippage volume, and meta aggregation across DFlow, Hashflow, and OKX, Ultra ensures users receive the most competitive price.

ShadowLane – Jupiter’s entirely new in-house transaction landing engine achieves sub-second precision while maintaining complete privacy. With no external relays or order-flow sales, ShadowLane lands 3x more trades than alternative premium methods. Built by Jupiter’s newly formed RPC team led by Italo Casas with contributors to Yellowstone-gRPC, NFT DAS API, Lite-RPC, and Agave, ShadowLane represents a massive infrastructure advancement for Solana trading.

Predictive Execution – Rather than showing theoretical quotes, Predictive Execution performs just-in-time simulations for every route, accurately predicts potential slippage, and intelligently prioritizes routes for optimal outcomes. The system includes Ultra Signaling, which enables Prop AMMs to quote up to 3bps tighter (50% better pricing) for verified non-toxic Jupiter Ultra users versus toxic flow like arbitrage bots.

Real-Time Slippage Estimator (RTSE) – Developed over two years, RTSE automatically sets optimal slippage parameters by analyzing volume, historical volatility, and transaction patterns. Version 3 introduces reduced slippage settings while maintaining high success rates, automatic prioritization of slippage-protected routes, and increased volatility sensitivity for historically volatile tokens.

Enhanced MEV Protection Efficiency

While other providers increase sandwich attack risk by selling order flow to third-party MEV searchers, Ultra V3 does the opposite. By ensuring trades are never handed off to external providers for on-chain execution, Ultra minimizes exposure to toxic MEV. Though risk isn’t zero since validators still broadcast to chain leaders, Ultra brings it as close to zero as technically possible.

Enhanced Feature Set

Ultra V3 includes numerous improvements for edge cases that matter to real traders:

Enhanced Gasless Support – Expanded to Token-2022 and memecoin-to-memecoin pairs with minimum trade sizes as low as $10. Anyone with any asset can now trade without holding SOL for gas.

Just-In-Time Market Revival – Ultra V3 routes every token on Solana, including dead and forgotten markets, with no minimum liquidity threshold. The system dynamically re-indexes on demand, providing complete ecosystem coverage unavailable on legacy routers.

Native Integration – Ultra V3 powers Jupiter’s three world-class interfaces: Web, which holds their full DeFi suite, Mobile, providing an enhanced mobile trading experience with native portfolio and PnL, and Desktop Wallet, Jupiter’s advanced browser extension with gasless trading and 10x lower fees. The same engine delivers consistent, seamless execution across all surfaces.

Pro Tools Integration – Ultra V3 is deeply integrated with Jupiter’s professional trading suite including Terminal (token metrics command center), Screener (market discovery), Portfolio + PnL (total visibility), Alphascan (trending tokens and insights), and Analytics (transaction and trader data).

Ultra API for Developers

Developers can now access the same infrastructure powering Jupiter through Ultra API, with endpoints for balances, token search, and transfers. Jupiter handles all RPC complexity and infrastructure maintenance, allowing developers to focus on building applications while Jupiter manages execution.

Transition from Legacy Jupiter

Jupiter will focus development efforts on Ultra V3 and the new Iris router going forward. The company is rolling out Ultra API to provide partners with access to optimized routing solutions. and transaction landing infrastructure. Many meta routers currently using the sunsetted Jupiter Legacy API (Metis) will transition to Ultra API. Jupiter requests that platforms using Legacy API correctly label their integration to avoid misleading users about pricing sources.

Built for Users

“Ultra V3 is built for our community,” said Siong. “Use easily with zero configuration needed. Use without worries with the lowest fees and best protection. Use seamlessly alongside our Pro tools. Use natively on Mobile, Web, API, and Desktop. Everything we build is made with love by a team working to perfect your experience.”

Ultra V3 is available now across all Jupiter platforms.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the leading DeFi platform in crypto, offering best in class execution, value and user experience across the most comprehensive products across key segments. Jupiter serves millions of users through its world class web platform, mobile application, desktop wallet. Jupiter is also the most integrated decentralized API in the world, powering all.

For more information, users can visit jup.ag and on its official X account.

