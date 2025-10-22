Jack Mallers, Chris Pavlovski and the Assange Family Join Global Leaders at Tether and Lugano’s Plan ₿ Forum 2025

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Tether , the largest company in the digital asset industry, and the City of Lugano today unveiled the line-up of renowned thought leaders who will gather in Lugano for the fourth annual Plan ₿ Forum on October 24–25, 2025. Building on the success of 2024’s record-breaking event, which drew around 2,900 participants from over 60 countries, the 2025 forum is set to be the most ambitious yet, bringing together innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and educators from around the world.

This year’s forum arrives at a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. In the United States, cryptocurrency is achieving unprecedented momentum, with clearer regulatory frameworks emerging and mainstream companies integrating blockchain technology into their operations.

The participation of figures such as Jack Mallers, whose leadership at Twenty One Capital and Strike is expanding Bitcoin’s global footprint; Chris Pavlovski, whose work at Rumble underscores blockchain’s transformative potential in media; Bo Hines, now serving as Tether’s Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy following his landmark role as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump; and the Assange family, tireless advocates for transparency and free expression, underscores how far the movement for financial and informational freedom has advanced.

Fueled by the pioneering Plan ₿ initiative in Lugano, which showcased how a city can successfully integrate Bitcoin and USD₮ into everyday commerce, global adoption is accelerating faster than ever imagined when the forum first began. The 2025 edition celebrates that progress, offering a platform for the world’s leading voices to discuss what comes next for digital finance and decentralized innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the world back to Lugano for the fourth annual Lugano’s Plan ₿ Forum,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Last year’s record attendance and the surge in real-world cryptocurrency usage in our city showed what’s possible when vision and action align. This year, we aim to push those boundaries even further, inspiring conversations and innovations that will shape the future of finance, technology, and freedom.”

“Hosting the Plan ₿ Forum has brought global attention to Lugano and reinforced our commitment to becoming Europe’s blockchain hub,” added Michele Foletti, Mayor of Lugano. “The 2024 event was our most successful yet, and we look forward to building on that momentum in 2025, showcasing Lugano as a place where ideas, technology, and community converge.”

Over two dynamic days, attendees will engage in panels, workshops, and networking sessions focused on Bitcoin adoption, decentralized infrastructure, privacy, peer-to-peer technologies, and blockchain’s role in global economic empowerment.

The 2025 speaker line-up features over 100 distinguished participants, including:

Milena Mayorga (El Salvador’s Ambassador to the United States), Michele Foletti (Mayor of Lugano), Elizabeth Stark (CEO & Co-Founder, Lightning Labs), Adam Back (CEO, Blockstream), Stella Assange (Human Rights Defender), Samson Mow (CEO, JAN3), Jameson Lopp (CTO, CASA), Prince Filip Karađorđević (Hereditary Prince of Yugoslavia & CSO, JAN3), Samuel Kullmann (Member of Parliament, Canton Berne, Switzerland), NVK (CEO, Coinkite), Mathias Buus (CEO, Holepunch), Saifedean Ammous (Economist & Author), Chris Pavlovski (Founder & CEO, Rumble), Jack Mallers (Co-Founder & CEO, Twenty One & Founder & CEO, Strike), and many others.

Since the launch of Plan ₿ in March 2022, Tether and the City of Lugano have collaborated to make Bitcoin and USD₮ de facto legal tender within the city, enabling residents and visitors to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases at local shops and restaurants. Many businesses have introduced crypto-friendly incentives, with cashback rewards reaching up to 30% for customers paying in digital currency.

Lugano is also home to the Plan ₿ Summer School, a 10-day immersive blockchain education program, and the Plan ₿ Hub, a co-working space dedicated to advancing blockchain and peer-to-peer communication technologies.

With attendance now nearly 150% higher than its inaugural year in 2022, the Plan ₿ Forum has become one of the most influential global gatherings driving conversations on Bitcoin, blockchain technology, and financial freedom.

Tickets for Plan ₿ Forum 2025 are now available at https://planb.lugano.ch/planb-forum .

About Plan ₿

Lugano’s Plan ₿ is a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of and leverage bitcoin technology as the foundation to transform the city’s financial infrastructure.