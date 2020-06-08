It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is being subpoenaed by Department of Justice prosecutors.

He could be questioned, under oath, about his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s time to recognize that the Duke of York — not the Duchess of Sussex — is the real problem in the British royal family.

Prince Andrew is finally being held accountable.

Federal prosecutors in New York are demanding that the Duke of York come stateside to testify about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

This is the first time that the Prince has been made to answer for his ties to a gruesome, worldwide case filled with corruption, abuse of power, and lack of accountability.

And it’s time the British royal family recognizes that all their firepower targeting Meghan Markle in the form of “hits” in the press was misdirected, at best.

Prince Andrew’s Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein Looks Like It Was Far from Casual

For years, Prince Andrew maintained a relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. And as had been revealed in the disturbing Netflix documentary, “Filthy Rich,” that relationship wasn’t casual.

The Duke of York allegedly procured the services of underage girls — who were being trafficked by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. He’s specifically claimed to have maintained an inappropriate relationship with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Thanks to what’s known as a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), which is similar to a subpoena, the disgraced royal may be forced to testify as to what exactly went on.

In the past, Prince Andrew has fought off requests to testify against Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. His royal status helped him dodge past requests for testimony.

But this time around, he’s not so lucky. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew does not have sovereign immunity from prosecution. And according to one royal insider, the Duke of York might be in more trouble than he realizes, depending on what he discloses in this testimony.

It’s a huge statement of intent from the US and it moves Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation. It’s also frankly a diplomatic nightmare. The DOJ does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a senior member of the British royal family. It puts the UK government in a very difficult position – and the Duke of York even more so.

The Duke of York Is Fighting Back

Naturally, Prince Andrew is fighting back against these accusations. According to the New York federal prosecutor, the Duke of York has resisted previous, less legally demanding requests to testify. As such, the prosecutor felt it necessary to take this unprecedented step — and he clearly had the cooperation of the Crown to do so.

This means that it’s time for royal fanboys — and fangirls — to have a reckoning.

The constant fire that Meghan Markle has drawn in the press in recent months is based on what, exactly? She married Prince Harry? She has careerist aspirations? She views her marriage as a means to an end?

Even if all these things are true — and let’s suspend reality for a moment, and say they are — the worst thing that Meghan Markle can be accused of is being an actress who married a prince for money instead of love (even though it’s been made clear, time and again, that the Windsors are not that wealthy).

It’s not nice, to be sure, but it’s not illegal. Plenty of people (including other members of the British royal family) marry for less-than-noble reasons all the time, and “marrying for love” is a modern, and almost exclusively Western, concept.

But what Prince Andrew has allegedly done is a lot worse.

There is literally nothing that anyone could say that can justify his alleged participation in the systemic abuse of girls who were below the legal age of consent. There is certainly no shortage of legal-aged women that would have gladly “entertained” the Prince and fed his various appetites if he so desired.

Prince Andrew is finally being held accountable for a friendship that was unsavory at best and criminal at worst. And it’s time the press stopped pointing their cannons at Meghan Markle — who did nothing illegal — and start aiming them at the Duke of York.

