Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU

Zug, Switzerland, August 13th, 2025, Chainwire

dWallet Labs , a core contributor of Ika , and a leader in cryptography and decentralized security, today announced REFHE (Ring-Enhanced Fully Homomorphic Encryption), a new encryption scheme that brings encrypted computation closer than ever to how real processors work. REFHE uniquely supports both arithmetic and logical operations on encrypted 64-bit values, enabling software to switch seamlessly between math and logic—just like a modern CPU.

Why This Matters

Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) allows computation on encrypted data without revealing the underlying information—a capability long considered a “holy grail” of cryptography. But existing schemes typically force a trade-off: choose between efficient arithmetic or efficient logic. REFHE removes that barrier, creating a unified approach where real-world software—full of mixed arithmetic and logic—can run encrypted.

Breaking a Decade of TFHE Dominance

Since 2016, TFHE has been one of the most widely used FHE schemes, especially in the context of blockchain use cases, and is leveraged by companies such as Zama. For nearly a decade, no scheme had meaningfully surpassed its performance and latency—until now. REFHE delivers:

100× smaller ciphertexts

20× faster multiplications

1,000× faster additions

These gains, alongside being optimized for both arithmetic and logical operations, make it the first FHE scheme capable of operating as a practical, CPU-like encrypted execution engine.

Implications for 2PC-MPC and the Ika Network

The latest FHE-related research, including REFHE and Threshold FHE, can be integrated into the 2PC-MPC protocol powering the fastest MPC network – Ika , coordinated on Sui. With these breakthroughs, 2PC-MPC could directly execute its Zero-Trust signing with FHE, reducing communication rounds and boosting latency, throughput, and security.

Building on Recent Threshold FHE Breakthroughs

REFHE follows dWallet Labs’ recent Threshold FHE research, which enables scalable, efficient, secure multi-party decryption. Together, these advances form the basis for encrypted systems that are both high-performance and capable of real-world program logic.

“This is more than a speedup,” said Omer Sadika, Co-Founder of Ika and CEO at dWallet Labs. “It’s about finally aligning encrypted computation with the way real software and CPUs work. That opens up a new class of secure, privacy-preserving applications that were simply not practical before.”

About Ika

Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, offering sub-second latency, unprecedented scale and decentralization, and zero-trust security. As the premier choice for interoperability, decentralized custody, and chain abstraction, Ika is set to revolutionize digital asset security and multi-chain DeFi. Users can learn more here

About dWallet Labs

dWallet Labs is at the forefront of cryptographic innovation, building secure, decentralized protocols for the next generation of the internet. From pioneering 2PC-MPC to advancing FHE, the company is shaping the infrastructure for a secure, interconnected world.

