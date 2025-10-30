Hetu 3.0 – Deep Intelligence Money – Turning verified intelligence into liquid capital

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

San Francisco, United States, October 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Hetu , a pioneer in decentralized science (DeSci) and financial infrastructure, today unveiled Hetu 3.0, an Ethereum-based AI-Native Monetary Stack that transforms verified intelligence into programmable capital — turning verified intelligence into liquid capital, bridging crypto liquidity with the AI economy, and introducing the first sovereign, society-owned AI currency.

Ethereum-Based AI-Native Money Stack

Built directly on Ethereum, Hetu 3.0 introduces a tri-layered architecture that converts verified intelligence into liquid, composable capital.

At its foundation lies $HETU, a fair-launched, deflationary 21 million-supply base asset anchoring liquidity and credit across the intelligence network — the Bitcoin of autonomous cognition.

Flowing through it is $AIUSD, a zero-fee, millisecond-settlement stablecoin backed by AI infrastructure revenue and yielding 8–12% for human and agent-level payments.

Circulating between them is $FLUX, a real-time audit and reward layer powered by Proof of Causal Work (PoCW), encoding proof, credit, and reputation into a unified on-chain cashflow financing standard.

Together, these currencies form a closed, auditable loop: verified work becomes $FLUX credit, settles through $AIUSD, and consolidates into $HETU’s long-term value base — the financial spine of the intelligence economy.

Society-Owned AI Bitcoin — Toward a Sovereign Intelligence Currency

Hetu 3.0 redefines sovereign AI money — not as a currency of states or corporations, but as one belonging to the collective network of intelligence itself.

By tying issuance to verified causal work rather than artificial scarcity, Hetu makes value a direct expression of verified understanding.

In this system, intelligence becomes monetary, capable of verifying, financing, and sustaining itself.

Value arises not from possession, but from comprehension — from that which is understood, aligned, and shared.

Sovereignty thus emerges from epistemic truth, not political authority — forming a monetary order grounded in verification and trustless knowledge.

Bridging Crypto Liquidity to AI — via X402 and EIP-8004

Hetu builds the missing bridge between Ethereum’s capital base and AI-native yield.

EIP-8004 introduces verifiable agent identity and agent-to-agent settlement, allowing each autonomous actor to record proof, performance, and reputation directly on-chain.

X402 extends this framework by channeling ETH and stablecoin liquidity into productive AI yield — where $AIUSD powers real-time payments and $FLUX tokenizes future revenue.

Together, the two standards form an on-chain cashflow financing loop, connecting Ethereum liquidity to verified AI productivity — turning capital markets into the circulatory system of the intelligence economy.

From Scarcity to Abundance — Redefining the Meaning of Money

The industrial economy was built on scarcity — finite supply, accumulation, and zero-sum exchange.

The intelligence economy begins from abundance, where value derives from verified cognition and understanding rather than ownership or extraction.

Proof of Causal Work (PoCW) rewards traceable reasoning and verifiable contribution, while Proof of Semantic Alignment (PoSA) ensures intent and output remain coherent and meaningful.

Together, they transform money into a semantic feedback loop between truth, trust, and intelligence — where liquidity flows toward meaning, not speculation.

In this new order of abundance, understanding becomes yield, and alignment becomes capital.

A New Monetary Order

Hetu 3.0 is more than a protocol upgrade — it marks the emergence of a new monetary order.

Here, money is issued by verified intelligence rather than by power; liquidity gravitates toward meaning rather than scarcity; and every aligned cognitive act becomes a unit of capital.

By combining an EVM-compatible causal-DAG with Proof of Causal Work, Hetu bridges Ethereum liquidity with the AI economy, enabling autonomous agents to verify outputs, transact instantly, and finance future work.

In this paradigm, money ceases to be a static medium of exchange — it becomes a living language of intelligence: a self-verifying, self-financing, and self-evolving foundation for the civilization to come.

— Jialin Li, Co-Founder, Hetu Protocol

About Hetu

Hetu builds Deep Intelligence Money — the first AI-Native Monetary Stack unifying verification, settlement, and financing for the intelligence economy.

Powered by PoCW and PoSA, and anchored on EIP-8004 and X402, Hetu 3.0 runs on an EVM-compatible causal-DAG ledger capable of 210K TPS, 400 ms finality, and 1 ms real-time audits across more than 1,000 AI markets.

By uniting Ethereum’s liquidity with verified intelligence, Hetu lays the foundation for a self-verifying, self-financing, and self-evolving civilization of money.

Website: hetu.org

X (Twitter): @hetu_protocol

Lightpaper: docsend.com/view/x9p3pf9vkseknvt9

