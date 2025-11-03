GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

GrantiX , the world’s first sustainable, multi-chain impact platform bridging traditional charities with blockchain donors, announced the upcoming launch of its mainnet ecosystem, uniting the $1.57 trillion impact-investing market with the transparency and scalability of Web3.

Built on Arbitrum and designed to be blockchain-agnostic, GrantiX enables users to fund and track real-world social impact projects directly on-chain. Its AI-driven ecosystem connects verified social entrepreneurs with crypto investors through an integrated DeFi, SocialFi, and gamified Learn-to-Earn model, turning charitable giving into measurable, revenue-positive impact.

“GrantiX is a natural progression for a world ready to take responsibility for its own quality of life,” said Dr. Konstantin Livshits, founder of GrantiX. “Blockchain finally gives us the tools to make philanthropy transparent, efficient, and scalable. GrantiX was born at the intersection of social entrepreneurship and investment, uniting people who create change with those who fund it.”

Unlike traditional nonprofits or hype-driven Web3 projects that depend on grants or token speculation, GrantiX sustains itself through DeFi and CeFi integrations, impact staking, and transaction-based donations. The platform supports round-up contributions, decentralized endowments, and tokenization advisory services for social enterprises, bringing sustainable funding to causes worldwide.

GrantiX’s technology has already processed more than 15,000 donations totaling $200,000, distributed $50,000 in grants to verified social entrepreneurs, and attracted more than 10,000 users organically without paid marketing. Its MVP is fully developed, with all smart contracts audited by CertiK, ensuring top-tier security ahead of its December mainnet launch.

“GrantiX’s success will become the best proof that Web3 and blockchain emerged not in vain,” said Anton Yanushkevich , CEO of GrantiX, an advisor with over 10 years of experience in Web3, and the founder of Cryptemic FZ-LLC. “We are creating a transparent, efficient, and decentralized infrastructure that channels global resources into measurable good, restoring faith in what technology can achieve for humanity.”

The platform’s AI Evaluation and Risk Management Layer adds an analytical backbone to its mission by assessing project efficiency, analyzing user behavior to match funding with causes likely to gain traction, and flagging early risks such as fund misallocation or reputational issues. This transparency-first approach ensures that every cent donated through GrantiX is traceable, verifiable, and aligned with impact performance.

With over $850,000 in angel funding secured, GrantiX’s ecosystem already includes more than 40 active projects addressing causes from disaster relief and mental health to child welfare, seniors, animals, and environmental sustainability. The next phase includes IDO and IEO presales, CEX listings, and a global marketing rollout backed by more than 50 Web3 partners and ambassadors.

Industry analysts view GrantiX as a key bridge between off-chain philanthropy, which exceeded $592 billion in 2024 (Giving USA), and emerging crypto philanthropy, which surpassed $1 billion in donations according to The Giving Block’s 2025 report. By combining transparency, AI analytics, and multi-chain accessibility, GrantiX brings new efficiency to a sector where traditional aid models are under strain amid declining government support.

The December launch positions GrantiX to redefine the intersection of blockchain, AI, and impact investing, creating what the team calls an “impact layer for Web3,” a model where doing good becomes part of digital utility itself.

About GrantiX

GrantiX is a sustainable, multi-chain impact platform connecting donors, social entrepreneurs, and investors on-chain. Through its AI-powered Web3 ecosystem, GrantiX brings transparency and efficiency to global impact investing. Its audited, revenue-positive model combines DeFi, SocialFi, and DAO governance tools to fund and verify real-world charitable projects. Founded by Dr. Konstantin Livshits and Anton Yanushkevich , GrantiX’s mission is to make doing good a scalable, rewarding part of Web3 utility.

