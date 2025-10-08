FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Miami, Florida, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire

FLOKI , the community-driven cryptocurrency, has partnered with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to fund two new clean water wells in Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa where many rural communities still lack access to safe drinking water.

The initiative reflects FLOKI’s commitment to philanthropy, a core pillar of its project and demonstrates how digital assets can be used for direct, real-world impact. Notably, both wells were fully funded in FLOKI tokens, showing how crypto donations can fuel meaningful development efforts.

“At its core, charity is a fundamental pillar for FLOKI,” the team said. “Everyone deserves access to clean water, and through WWFA, we’re helping make that possible.”

Crypto for clean water

Since 1996, WWFA has installed over 500 wells across Africa, reaching remote villages and providing sustainable water access to thousands of people. Each well is designed for local maintenance, with repairable parts that can be sourced within the community, keeping the system sustainable long after installation.

WWFA has also been installing wells on school properties since 2020, helping students stay hydrated, healthy, and in school. The organization’s model focuses on community inclusion and training, ensuring local residents can maintain the infrastructure themselves.

The two new FLOKI-funded wells will serve rural communities in Milawi, southeastern Africa, where residents often walk miles daily for clean water.

Crypto-driven impact

This isn’t FLOKI’s first philanthropic initiative. FLOKI describes itself as “the people’s cryptocurrency,” has supported several charitable efforts, including education, food security, and disaster relief campaigns.

FLOKI said the partnership with WWFA underlines its broader goal of using blockchain for positive impact while building real-world utility for its ecosystem.

WWFA, meanwhile, welcomed the collaboration as a milestone showing that cryptocurrency donations can be transparent, borderless, and directly transformative.

“Clean water is the first step out of poverty,” WWFA said. “With FLOKI’s support, more communities will have that chance to thrive.”

Water Wells for Africa: https://waterwellsforafrica.org/

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website: https://floki.com

Twitter: https://x.com/FLOKI

