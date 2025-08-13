Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Dubai, UAE, August 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Pepeto , the Ethereum-based meme coin, is approaching the end of Stage 8 of its presale after raising $6,096,096.67 in total. With more than 100 billion tokens sold so far, the Pepeto team points to consistent demand from both meme coin enthusiasts and the broader crypto community as the driver behind its steady progress.

Built on Ethereum and integrating a zero-fee exchange model, Pepeto aims to combine utility with meme culture. The project’s audited infrastructure, reviewed by SolidProof and Coinsult, and community-focused approach have contributed to its legitimacy and growing investor confidence. Stage 9 is the next step in the project’s timeline toward public launch.

Stage 8 Nears Sellout as Project Advances

The nearing completion of Stage 8 is more than a milestone, it reflects investor sentiment. The project reports that each stage has moved faster than expected, driven by increasing participation from new and returning contributors. At a current price of $0.000000146, Pepeto offers early entry with room for potential growth, matching the total supply of 420 trillion tokens, the same as PEPE.

Unlike many meme coins built solely on viral marketing, Pepeto is anchored by a defined roadmap and tangible developments. Its upcoming platform aims to enhance accessibility, provide zero-fee trading, and bridge multiple blockchain networks, positioning it to scale effectively while appealing to a wide investor base.

Community-Driven Growth and Strategic Foundations

Pepeto’s visibility is supported by both structured development and active community engagement. The team’s presence across X and Telegram has fueled awareness while reinforcing transparency. In parallel, development milestones, including the launch of a demo version of its PepetoSwap exchange, have showcased its readiness for market entry.

The project’s emphasis on combining staking rewards of up to 247% APY with scalable infrastructure has been cited by the team as a differentiator in the meme coin space. This measured approach, combined with regular updates and verified audits, positions Pepeto as a project working toward sustained growth rather than short-lived hype.

What Comes Next for $PEPETO

According to the team, with Stage 9 about to begin, Pepeto is preparing for further growth ahead of its public listing. The team has announced that applications for legitimate Web3 project owners to list on its upcoming platform will open in Stage 2 of its post-launch rollout. Alongside this, the demo exchange display, already live, will transition into its full version, expanding the project’s ecosystem.

Future plans also include expanding marketing reach, integrating additional trading tools, and leveraging community incentives to maintain engagement before listing. The team believes that these developments, combined with the established audit-backed trust, will help Pepeto stand out as a credible contender in the meme coin market.

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, users must make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin in its presale stages, merging viral meme culture with real-world crypto utility. Built for investors looking for the next big crypto presale, the project offers zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and high-yield staking opportunities, all backed by two independent smart contract audits. Designed to compete with top Ethereum meme coins, Pepeto’s platform aims to deliver scalable performance and long-term value while attracting a global community of traders and holders. With its low entry price and clear roadmap, Pepeto positions itself as a high-potential meme coin to watch ahead of its public listing.

