ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Zurich, Switzerland, August 21st, 2025, Chainwire

With an overwhelming 180,000 USD raised within 24 hours, ESCAPE’s Ethereum presale is in Stage 3 at $0.01752, moving toward a final stage price of $0.03236.

ESCAPE, a Web3 infrastructure token, has launched its presale on Ethereum and shared its roadmap for new blockchain tools. The project aims to make it easy to create tokens, check analytics, and give communities better visibility: all without needing complex coding or bridges.

Mission and Vision

According to the team, right now, the world of crypto can feel confusing and scattered – people often have to jump between many different apps and tools just to trade, track information, and stay safe. ESCAPE’s goal is to make things simple by creating one all-in-one platform where everything you need is in one place.

Strategy and Development

The project’s development strategy emerged from practical market experience, having initially deployed on an Ethereum Layer 2 solution where the team observed strong community demand for simplified, integrated tools. The original implementation achieved a market capitalization of 11.5 million dollars within two days, demonstrating significant market appetite for consolidated crypto trading infrastructure. Following the discontinuation of the initial Layer 2 platform, the team transitioned to Ethereum Layer 1 to ensure long-term sustainability and independence.

ESCAPE emphasizes transparency and accountability. The platform has successfully completed an audit by Hacken that also has audited known companies like Binance, verification by Coinsult, and a KYC review conducted by SolidProof ensures the team is Doxxed. The development process is tracked via an open community board.

During and after the presale, ESCAPE also offers a staking program with a sustainable 15% APY, giving early supporters a way to earn rewards. This rate was chosen carefully to ensure long-term growth and ecosystem stability.

A collaboration with PAW Chain will extend ESCAPE’s reach by enabling multichain deployment. This integration will allow token creators to launch identical contract addresses across more than 15 major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche – removing the need for bridges or wrapped tokens.

Utilities and Deliverables

The ESCAPE ecosystem, powered by the $ESCAPE token, is being rebuilt and expanded to include:

EscapePad: a no-code token launchpad for Ethereum and future networks

a no-code token launchpad for Ethereum and future networks DEX Viewer: real-time charts, wallet activity, and volume analytics

real-time charts, wallet activity, and volume analytics Wallet Inspector: cross-chain portfolio and transaction analysis

cross-chain portfolio and transaction analysis Telegram Bots: customizable alerts for trades and holder milestones

customizable alerts for trades and holder milestones Mobile App: token deployment and monitoring on iOS and Android

token deployment and monitoring on iOS and Android Token Visibility Tools: ecosystem-native placement features for projects

“ESCAPE is being built to simplify Web3 and restore trust through transparency,” said an ESCAPE spokesperson. “The Ethereum relaunch and future multichain expansion represent more than a rebuild – they represent a stronger foundation for creators and communities to launch and grow without limitations.”

About ESCAPE

ESCAPE is a Web3 infrastructure platform focused on token creation, analytics, and visibility across multiple blockchains. Initially launched on a Layer 2 network in early 2025, ESCAPE grew to over 800 holders and an $11.5 million market cap before migrating to Ethereum. Today, ESCAPE operates with a transparent roadmap, audited smart contracts, and a community-first approach.

Further Information

Presale: https://escapehub.ai/presale

SOLIDproof KYC: https://github.com/solidproof/Projects/tree/main/2025/ESCAPE

Hacken Audit: Hacken Audit Report

Coinsult Audit: Coinsult Audit & Verification

Whitepaper: ESCAPE HUB Whitepaper

Media Contact

X (Twitter): https://x.com/ESCAPE_HUB

Contact

Admin

Sam

ESCAPE

[email protected]

