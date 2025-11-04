Eric Trump to Speak at Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Key Takeaways

Eric Trump will headline the inaugural U.S. edition of the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Florida.

Trump will join Hut 8 CEO, Asher Genoot, for a fireside keynote on “Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure shaping American innovation.”

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is recognized as North America’s most immersive festival-style event for leaders in Web3, crypto, and AI.

Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 is proud to announce Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC), as the keynote speaker for its inaugural event. Eric Trump will appear in a special fireside keynote on the main stage alongside Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT), to discuss how Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure are shaping the next era of American innovation. The discussion will take place on November 6th at 3:30 PM EST at DAER inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now in its eighth year and its first U.S. edition, Blockchain Futurist Conference has become North America’s most immersive and influential festival-style event for leaders in Web3, cryptocurrency, and AI. The Florida edition will bring together over 250 speakers, 100 sponsors, and thousands of global attendees across two days of panels, keynotes, and high-impact networking at the iconic DAER Nightclub and Dayclub venues.

Other headliners include Grammy-nominated artist Iggy Azalea, NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, and Impact Theory founder Tom Bilyeu, alongside top executives from Coinbase, Rarible, and SingularityNET.

“Our mission has always been to unite the pioneers shaping the future of decentralized technology,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of the Blockchain Futurist Conference. “Having American Bitcoin’s Eric Trump and Asher Genoot on stage reflects how mainstream institutions are entering the blockchain space in powerful ways.”

Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 takes place November 5–6, 2025, at DAER inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino, featuring multiple stages, VIP investor cabanas, and an immersive rooftop experience. Tickets are available now at www.futuristconference.com



