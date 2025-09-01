EcoSync & CarbonCore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3

Singapore, Singapore, September 1st, 2025, Chainwire
EcoSync , a regulated climate fintech platform headquartered in Dubai, and CarbonCore , a pioneering Ethereum-based protocol for tokenized carbon assets, have officially announced their strategic alliance to launch one of the world’s most comprehensive Regenerative Finance (ReFi) ecosystems.
By merging off-chain legitimacy with on-chain programmability, EcoSync and CarbonCore aim to unlock a new category of real-world asset (RWA): high-integrity, transparently verified carbon credits that are tradeable, stakeable, and integrated across both traditional and decentralized finance.
A New Standard for Climate-Linked Crypto Assets
The EcoSync–CarbonCore collaboration addresses one of the largest bottlenecks in climate finance: the fragmentation between carbon registries, opaque intermediaries, and the lack of liquidity or pricing transparency in carbon markets.
Their joint model introduces:
“We’re not here to wrap carbon credits in a token and call it innovation. We’re building the infrastructure to make carbon a programmable, investable asset class,” said Henry, co-founder of Carboncore, speaking on behalf of both teams. “This isn’t just about credits — it’s about liquidity, yield, governance, and interoperability.”
Climate Impact Meets Capital Efficiency
EcoSync and CarbonCore offer an end-to-end lifecycle for project developers, investors, and institutions:
Ethereum as the Carbon Settlement Layer
CarbonCore is built on Ethereum Layer 1 and Bahamut Layer 1, with planned deployments on Ethereum, Base, and other L2 blockchains that offer fast mining time with low fees.
“We envision a world where carbon assets are traded like stablecoins, composable like NFTs, and as yield-generating as DeFi vaults — all while delivering measurable climate impact,” said Henry, CarbonCore.
EcoSync: Building the Regulated Rails for Institutional ReFi
EcoSync acts as the regulated bridge between the carbon markets and financial institutions:
EcoSync is also in a planned partnership with a licensed digital bank to pilot carbon-backed stablecoins, ESG credit scoring tools, and green loans.
Roadmap & Expansion
The joint venture will begin with pilot projects in Southeast Asia and Latin America — regions with high-volume REDD+ initiatives and undercapitalized carbon markets.
Upcoming Milestones:
Why It Matters
In a carbon-constrained economy, verifiable emissions reduction assets are no longer just environmental instruments — they’re financial primitives. This partnership signifies a future where:
“Climate is the utility layer of Web3. EcoSync and CarbonCore are here to build the protocol stack behind it.”
About CarbonCore
CarbonCore Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based climate technology company focused on building the next generation of carbon credit infrastructure. Leveraging blockchain technology, CarbonCore develops transparent, secure, and standardized solutions for the global carbon markets.
The company’s mission is to restore trust in carbon trading by solving critical challenges such as double counting, lack of interoperability, and fragmented standards. CarbonCore’s ecosystem integrates verified carbon credits, advanced carbon rating frameworks, and on-chain settlement to support governments, corporates, and financial institutions in meeting their decarbonization targets.
Through strategic collaborations with registries, exchanges, and regulators, CarbonCore is pioneering a scalable infrastructure that positions carbon credits as a recognized financial-grade commodity.
About EcoSync
EcoSync FZ-LLC is a Dubai-registered digital climate finance venture building the infrastructure layer for on-chain carbon markets. By combining carbon credits with blockchain-based financial tools, EcoSync enables global investors, enterprises, and institutions to participate in transparent, verifiable, and liquid carbon markets.
EcoSync’s flagship token, ECSY, provides a bridge between real-world carbon assets and Web3 ecosystems, supporting climate-aligned capital formation and institutional adoption. The platform focuses on tokenized carbon credits, ESG financial products, and digital bank integrations, while partnering with leading registries and marketplaces such as OGBC and Puro.
EcoSync’s mission is to standardize, digitize, and globalize the carbon economy—driving measurable climate impact while unlocking new financial opportunities across the voluntary and compliance carbon markets.
