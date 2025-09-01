EcoSync & CarbonCore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Singapore, Singapore, September 1st, 2025, Chainwire

EcoSync , a regulated climate fintech platform headquartered in Dubai, and CarbonCore , a pioneering Ethereum-based protocol for tokenized carbon assets, have officially announced their strategic alliance to launch one of the world’s most comprehensive Regenerative Finance (ReFi) ecosystems.

By merging off-chain legitimacy with on-chain programmability, EcoSync and CarbonCore aim to unlock a new category of real-world asset (RWA): high-integrity, transparently verified carbon credits that are tradeable, stakeable, and integrated across both traditional and decentralized finance.

A New Standard for Climate-Linked Crypto Assets

The EcoSync–CarbonCore collaboration addresses one of the largest bottlenecks in climate finance: the fragmentation between carbon registries, opaque intermediaries, and the lack of liquidity or pricing transparency in carbon markets.

Their joint model introduces:

Tokenized Carbon Credits : CarbonCore issues cryptographically verifiable carbon tokens, starting with REDD+ and nature-based projects. All tokens are backed by off-chain verification data and anchored to existing standards (e.g., Verra, Gold Standard).

: CarbonCore issues cryptographically verifiable carbon tokens, starting with REDD+ and nature-based projects. All tokens are backed by off-chain verification data and anchored to existing standards (e.g., Verra, Gold Standard). Custody and Compliance : EcoSync operates under Dubai’s digital asset and carbon license framework, offering regulated custody, fiat on/off ramps, and ESG-compliant banking solutions.

: EcoSync operates under Dubai’s digital asset and carbon license framework, offering regulated custody, fiat on/off ramps, and ESG-compliant banking solutions. DeFi Integration: Credits can be staked, pooled, or traded through CarbonCore’s smart contracts, enabling DeFi-native utilities such as carbon-backed lending, yield farming, and futures markets.

“We’re not here to wrap carbon credits in a token and call it innovation. We’re building the infrastructure to make carbon a programmable, investable asset class,” said Henry, co-founder of Carboncore, speaking on behalf of both teams. “This isn’t just about credits — it’s about liquidity, yield, governance, and interoperability.”

Climate Impact Meets Capital Efficiency

EcoSync and CarbonCore offer an end-to-end lifecycle for project developers, investors, and institutions:

Originate: Project owners list their projects with verified methodologies (REDD+, mangroves, cookstoves, renewables). Tokenize: CarbonCore issues tokenized credits and locks metadata on-chain for transparency and auditability. Custody & Monetize: EcoSync provides regulated carbon custody, enabling institutional onboarding and RWA-backed financial products. Yield & Trade: Tokenized credits can be staked into CarbonCore’s liquidity vaults or sold in futures markets to buyers, corporates, or DAOs. Redeem & Retire: Credits can be burned (retired) or held for appreciation, with full traceability and integration into ESG reporting tools.

Ethereum as the Carbon Settlement Layer

CarbonCore is built on Ethereum Layer 1 and Bahamut Layer 1, with planned deployments on Ethereum, Base, and other L2 blockchains that offer fast mining time with low fees.

All carbon tokens adhere to ERC standards (ERC-1155/20 hybrid) and integrate seamlessly with existing DeFi protocols and wallets.

“We envision a world where carbon assets are traded like stablecoins, composable like NFTs, and as yield-generating as DeFi vaults — all while delivering measurable climate impact,” said Henry, CarbonCore.

EcoSync: Building the Regulated Rails for Institutional ReFi

EcoSync acts as the regulated bridge between the carbon markets and financial institutions:

Digital Carbon Custody : Secure, licensed holding of tokenized credits in a compliant framework.

: Secure, licensed holding of tokenized credits in a compliant framework. Banking Suite : ESG-linked accounts, carbon credit–backed debit cards, cross-border remittance tools, and green investment products.

: ESG-linked accounts, carbon credit–backed debit cards, cross-border remittance tools, and green investment products. Fund Management: Structured carbon funds for retail and institutional investors, benchmarked to credit quality, geography, and methodology.

EcoSync is also in a planned partnership with a licensed digital bank to pilot carbon-backed stablecoins, ESG credit scoring tools, and green loans.

Roadmap & Expansion

The joint venture will begin with pilot projects in Southeast Asia and Latin America — regions with high-volume REDD+ initiatives and undercapitalized carbon markets.

Upcoming Milestones:

Q3 2025: Launch of first tokenized carbon credit pool (REDD+ forest assets, Borneo & Brazil)

Launch of first tokenized carbon credit pool (REDD+ forest assets, Borneo & Brazil) Q4 2025: Carbon Futures Market goes live

Carbon Futures Market goes live Q1 2026: EcoSync ESG Yield Fund launch & fiat integration

EcoSync ESG Yield Fund launch & fiat integration Q2 2026: DAO-enabled carbon governance & cross-chain expansion

Why It Matters

In a carbon-constrained economy, verifiable emissions reduction assets are no longer just environmental instruments — they’re financial primitives. This partnership signifies a future where:

Carbon credits become liquid, transparent, and yield-generating .

. Institutional investors access compliant climate RWAs without compromising on DeFi efficiency.

without compromising on DeFi efficiency. Climate projects gain upfront capital, revenue certainty, and programmable financing.

“Climate is the utility layer of Web3. EcoSync and CarbonCore are here to build the protocol stack behind it.”

To Stay Connected

Websites:

www.ecosyncventure.io

www.carboncore.io

About CarbonCore

CarbonCore Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based climate technology company focused on building the next generation of carbon credit infrastructure. Leveraging blockchain technology, CarbonCore develops transparent, secure, and standardized solutions for the global carbon markets.

The company’s mission is to restore trust in carbon trading by solving critical challenges such as double counting, lack of interoperability, and fragmented standards. CarbonCore’s ecosystem integrates verified carbon credits, advanced carbon rating frameworks, and on-chain settlement to support governments, corporates, and financial institutions in meeting their decarbonization targets.

Through strategic collaborations with registries, exchanges, and regulators, CarbonCore is pioneering a scalable infrastructure that positions carbon credits as a recognized financial-grade commodity.

About EcoSync

EcoSync FZ-LLC is a Dubai-registered digital climate finance venture building the infrastructure layer for on-chain carbon markets. By combining carbon credits with blockchain-based financial tools, EcoSync enables global investors, enterprises, and institutions to participate in transparent, verifiable, and liquid carbon markets.

EcoSync’s flagship token, ECSY, provides a bridge between real-world carbon assets and Web3 ecosystems, supporting climate-aligned capital formation and institutional adoption. The platform focuses on tokenized carbon credits, ESG financial products, and digital bank integrations, while partnering with leading registries and marketplaces such as OGBC and Puro.

EcoSync’s mission is to standardize, digitize, and globalize the carbon economy—driving measurable climate impact while unlocking new financial opportunities across the voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

