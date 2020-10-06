The Philadelphia Eagles Have Failed Carson Wentz

With his career in a nosedive, Carson Wentz needs to shoulder some of the blame. The rest should land on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz has been awful, and his team isn't helping. | Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/AFP
  • Carson Wentz is struggling mightily through 3 games.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles have failed to win a game.
  • The Eagles aren’t doing enough to help Wentz succeed.

 

Carson Wentz has been atrocious to start the year.

3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions and a career-low in completion percentage is a bad look for any quarterback.

The downfall of “Wentzylvania” looks inevitable, but the blame shouldn’t solely be on the young quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles have failed Carson Wentz.

Help Wanted on Offense

The Eagle’s roster construction since their Super Bowl-winning campaign has been spotty at best. The current iteration of the offensive line could be replaced by a tackling sled, and nobody would know the difference.

Through 3 games, Wentz has been sacked 11 times. The starters on the offensive line have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries, but depth is a major issue. The lack of any real weapons at wide receiver is becoming apparent. J.J Arcega-Whiteside failed to deliver on his potential, Nelson Agholor regressed and is now gone. The selection of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson was a headscratcher. His veteran wide receivers in Alshon Jeffery and Desean Jackson haven’t been able to stay on the field.

The wide receiver position for the Eagles has been a black hole. | Source: Twitter

Endless QB Controversy

Then there comes the Jalen Hurts debacle. The Eagles can’t seem to pass up opportunities to sow doubt in Wentz being their guy. It’s not the first time there’s been debate over Wentz and his backup.  Spending a second-round pick on a backup quarterback instead of getting help for your starter was a boneheaded move.

If the goal of this Eagles front office was to decimate Carson Wentz’s confidence, then they’ve done a good job. Wentz is a shell of the player who looked like a perennial MVP candidate in 2017. Wentz is still a very talented quarterback, and while he struggled at times against the 49ers, he flashed that ability in the Eagles’ first win of the season:

Building Carson Wentz Back Up

Carson Wentz is not blame free in all of this. Wentz needs to show some improvement soon to keep his career alive. However, this situation isn’t of his own doing.

Every time he’s managed to build momentum in his career, something has pulled the rug out from under him. But now, instead of injuries, it’s his own team failing him.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Davis Byrd

Davis Byrd

Davis Byrd

