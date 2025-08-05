Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

George Town, Cayman Islands, August 5th, 2025, Chainwire

Dreamcash Launches Invite-Only Waitlist for Revolutionary Trading Experience Integrating with Hyperliquid

Platform combines frictionless onboarding, intelligent market insights, and yield strategies to democratize crypto wealth building

Dreamcash , a next-generation crypto wealth platform, today announced the launch of its exclusive invite-only waitlist ahead of its September 2025 debut. Designed to eliminate traditional barriers to crypto investing, Dreamcash offers users a seamless path to participate in digital asset markets through intelligent tools, automated strategies, and zero-friction onboarding.

“We’re building the future of how people interact with crypto markets,” said Hubert Johnson, Head of Marketing at Dreamcash. “Imagine having AI-driven insights, automated yield strategies, and professional-grade tools accessible through an interface as simple as your favorite social app.”

Key innovations include AI-driven market analysis that helps users identify promising opportunities, delta-neutral strategies that generate yield regardless of market direction, and a mobile-first design that makes sophisticated wealth-building tools accessible anywhere.

The platform launches with support for Hyperliquid’s proven infrastructure, which processes over $10 billion in daily volume, providing users with deep liquidity and institutional-grade execution from day one. The application aims to bridge the gap between modern-day standards of seamless apps on phones that work with you, versus clunky desktop web tools.

Dreamcash’s approach eliminates traditional KYC friction for initial access, allowing users to begin building their crypto portfolios immediately. The platform introduces an early adopter rewards system where users earn points for engagement and referrals during the pre-launch phase.

The invite-only waitlist allows the team to scale thoughtfully while gathering feedback from real users across different experience levels. Early access invitations will be open leading up to the launch later this year.

The waitlist is now live at https://dreamcash.xyz/ . Early access invitations will be distributed on a rolling basis leading up to the September launch.

About Dreamcash

Dreamcash is developing a digital asset platform that integrates AI-driven analytics, automated yield strategies, and a streamlined user interface. The platform aims to broaden access to digital asset tools and services. The platform launches initially with Hyperliquid integration because of its vast opportunities.

Twitter: https://x.com/Dreamcashxyz

Website: https://dreamcash.xyz/

Contacts

Head of Marketing

Hubert

Dreamcash

[email protected]

Head of PR

Theodore

Dreamcash

[email protected]

