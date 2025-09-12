DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

New York, New York, USA, September 12th, 2025, Chainwire

DOLLUM , a digital wallet providing services for easy and secure crypto storage and other digital asset needs, including DeFi and staking, has introduced several features to enhance the user experience. The platform provides bridging solutions for connecting governments, banking systems, and insurance networks.

The Following Essential Features of the Dollum Wallet Are Designed for Users’ Security and Convenience:

Backup Address

In case of password loss, account access failure, or extended inactivity, all assets are automatically redirected to a designated backup address. This safeguard ensures that funds remain secure, recoverable, and always under the rightful owner’s protection.

Anti-Hijack Feature

Wallet security in the event of a threat by activating a hidden emergency signal.

Commission Optimizer

Reduction of transaction costs by automatically choosing the lowest available fees.

Emergency Stop Mode

Instant assets protection by converting them to USDT in emergencies.

Crypto Investment Portfolio

Crypto investments portfolio management with ready-to-use portfolios in one click.

Users Can See the Wallet in Action and Explore All Its Features in This Video:

https://youtu.be/zHWf3HUlIYw?si=7ShpzlMkyAOBByzU

The integration of these new features marks another core milestone in the platform’s ongoing efforts to expand its services and further empower users to grow their digital asset holdings. The DOLLUM wallet team has already presented a roadmap that sets a few vital stages for the integration of new financial solutions. In the near future, the team plans to introduce credit card support into the wallet to make the on-ramp and off-ramp process straightforward. This feature will significantly facilitate the process of buying crypto with fiat.

To ensure the users have the safest experience, DOLLUM wallet has completed a smart contract audit conducted by Solid Proof and successfully passed the team’s KYC procedure.

Recently, DOLLUM announced the token sale of their native token DOL, which will be launched on the Binance Smart Chain Network once the token sale is completed. The second stage of the token sale is currently ongoing, offering early participants the opportunity to potentially achieve better ROI conditions than on the later stages.

About Dollum

Dollum is on a mission to redefine digital finance by delivering a secure, reliable, and user-centric wallet and ecosystem for both newcomers and seasoned investors. Built on transparency and innovation, Dollum introduces the DOL Token on the Binance Smart Chain, now in presale, giving users access to staking with attractive APY rewards. Our priority is security, trust, and long-term sustainability — every element, from tokenomics to user experience, is designed to create lasting value for a global community. Dollum is more than just a token — it’s a vision to empower millions with safe, accessible, and innovative financial tools.

Contact

Andrew Miller

Dollum

[email protected]