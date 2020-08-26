Did Marcus Morris Intentionally Step on Luka Doncic’s Injured Ankle?

Marcus Morris is stupid enough to intentionally step on Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic’s already gimpy left ankle.

Does Morris have a history of being a dirty player?

Should Adam Silver and the NBA league-office suspend Morris for Game 6?

Doncic’s buzzer-beating, step-back triple on Sunday broke the Los Angeles Clippers‘ back. Luka’s overtime dagger gave life to the Mavericks, knotting the first-round best-of-seven playoff series at 2-2.

Doncic was a game-time decision due to a left ankle sprain after Game 4. It certainly didn’t look as if it was a problem at all for the young stud. He had his way with the Clips’ defense, recording a monstrous triple-double (43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists). Does that do anything for you? Well, it should—goodness, gracious.

Insert Marcus Morris

Instead of being a frenzied media story twisted in knots, Morris clearly and intentionally stepped on Doncic’s bad ankle in Game 5. Check the video out for yourself, but please don’t tell me it looks incidental. Maybe Marcus felt like the only chance for the Clippers in Game 5 was to debilitate Luka? If that was Morris’ thinking, he was on point as L.A. went up 3-2 in the series with the win. Watch the video for more.

You don’t get the benefit of the doubt Marcus Morris. This is dirty. pic.twitter.com/EUxtKKtqlz — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) August 26, 2020

Morris stood up for himself in a tweet, saying:

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game.

Morris didn’t think he did anything wrong, folks. Are you kidding me? Of course, the instigator of the act would never think they did anything wrong. Sounds like a case of the classic-liar syndrome to me.

Speaking of Dirty

I don’t have to do a ton of research to find more examples of Morris’ distasteful play. As a member of the New York Knicks, Marcus goes out of his way to show us more of his stupidly-silly antics. Check out the video below.

Here you go. This’ll shed a little more light on the situation.

Luka Isn’t Happy

Are you the least bit curious what Doncic thought about Morris’ ankle-stepping ridiculousness? Clearly, he wasn’t a happy camper. Luka didn’t shy away from throwing Morris’ trash-talking on the table as well.

After Game 5, Doncic said:

“I don’t want to talk to him,” Doncic said. “He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me all the game. I just don’t want to talk to him. I just want to move on. Like I say, everybody is going to have their own opinion. I just hope it wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional, that’s really bad.”

Mr. Doncic isn’t jumping to conclusions here, and it even sounds like he’s giving Morris the benefit of the doubt.

Luka’s a better man than I am. If Marcus Morris did that to me (if I was even good at basketball), I’d lose my marbles. He’d most certainly receive a fist to the face from yours truly. Okay–maybe I’d keep my cool–but I doubt it.

If the NBA doesn’t suspend Morris before Game 6, I’d be outrageously surprised.

