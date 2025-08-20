Cointel Raises $7.4M in Strategic Round Led by Avalanche and Sugafam Inc.

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

Cointel , an AI-native platform for crypto education, intelligence, and real-time trading support, has raised $7.4 million USD in a strategic funding round led by Avalanche, the high-performance U.S.-based Layer 1 blockchain known for real-world utility, Sugafam Inc., one of Japan’s most trusted Web3 innovation firms, and other top prestigious investors.

This funding solidifies Cointel’s position at the intersection of AI, crypto, and education, building a globally scalable platform that meets the needs of new users, data-driven traders, and everyone in between.

“Cointel isn’t just another tool—it’s the compass for the next generation of digital investors. In Japan, where trust and precision matter, it’s already becoming a daily habit.” — Sugafam Inc.

Cointel and the Crypto Adoption

Global crypto adoption remains below 7%, with fewer than 3% of people worldwide holding any Bitcoin. Since 2021, more than $30 billion has been lost to scams—highlighting a critical gap in user education, security, and reliable tools.

Cointel addresses this gap by providing a single subscription platform that combines AI-powered insights, gamified learning, and verified intelligence—designed to support new users and experienced traders alike.

Avalanche-Backed. North America Next.

Avalanche’s investment signals more than technical alignment—it’s a statement of confidence in Cointel’s North American expansion strategy. With regulatory-friendly foundations and product-market fit confirmed in Japan, Cointel is scaling quickly into the U.S. and Canada.

Localized onboarding, region-specific content, and AI-enhanced education tools will launch in Q4 across North America, with KOL activations and brokerage integrations already in development.

Exciting Partnership Engagements Coming

Cointel has entered into a strategic collaboration with KuCoin , one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin stands out for its robust foundation in cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, superior liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience, all while prioritizing top-tier security and compliance. With a global user base now exceeding 41 million across 200+ countries and regions, KuCoin delivers a full suite of digital asset services. Full details of their partnership will be shared soon, but at its core, it focuses on enhancing accessibility, promoting education, and driving global expansion in the crypto space. Together, they are rolling out a series of community-led campaigns to spark curiosity, boost engagement, and encourage exploration— users can stay tuned for the first announcements coming their way shortly.

Cointel is an AI-native crypto platform designed to support the next generation of digital asset users.

Through gamified learning, predictive analytics, and real-time market intelligence, the platform offers verified, interactive insights for users at all levels. From first trade to advanced strategy, Cointel provides tools and information aimed at helping users build knowledge and navigate the evolving digital asset landscape with greater confidence.

Live & Upcoming Features:

Beginner Tier:

Cointel Campus : Gamified learning journeys with unlockable tools and badges

: Gamified learning journeys with unlockable tools and badges Daily Briefs : 3× AI-generated video news updates per day

: 3× AI-generated video news updates per day Voice Access : Audio-based delivery for low-bandwidth and multi-language support

: Audio-based delivery for low-bandwidth and multi-language support Interactive Learning with AVA : Multilingual, AI-guided crypto lessons from an animated instructor

: Multilingual, AI-guided crypto lessons from an animated instructor Oracle Chatbot: Ability to ask anything, get real-time answers grounded in market data

Pro Tier:

Predictive Analytics : Market updates every 6 hours, including momentum, token sentiment, and forecast shifts

: Market updates every 6 hours, including momentum, token sentiment, and forecast shifts Smart Alerts : Real-time price moves, whale wallet triggers, token listings, and custom notifications

: Real-time price moves, whale wallet triggers, token listings, and custom notifications AI Reports : Research-driven coverage of key narratives, ecosystems, and performance trends

: Research-driven coverage of key narratives, ecosystems, and performance trends Expert 1:1 Q&A : Personalized responses from verified analysts—not anonymous chats

: Personalized responses from verified analysts—not anonymous chats Scam Radar: Warnings and data on wallet exploits, token fraud, and suspicious listings

Powering the Ecosystem: $COLS Token

Built on Avalanche, $COLS governs the Cointel ecosystem. It unlocks access to premium features, enables staking rewards, and supports product development. A revenue-backed buyback mechanism and controlled burn model create long-term utility without speculative inflation.

Users can earn $COLS through referrals, education contributions, and active platform engagement.

Global Growth with Local Precision

Cointel is expanding with region-specific strategies and demonstrated community engagement.

Japan – In collaboration with Sugafam Inc., over 30,000 users are currently in the onboarding pipeline through direct registration, KOL-led content, and localized platform access.

– In collaboration with Sugafam Inc., over 30,000 users are currently in the onboarding pipeline through direct registration, KOL-led content, and localized platform access. Turkey – With national crypto usage exceeding 50%, Cointel is driving adoption through influencer campaigns, translated content, and live educational events.

– With national crypto usage exceeding 50%, Cointel is driving adoption through influencer campaigns, translated content, and live educational events. North America – The first phase of rollout is scheduled for Q4 2025, supported by Avalanche ecosystem partners, educational initiatives, and creator-led outreach.

– The first phase of rollout is scheduled for Q4 2025, supported by Avalanche ecosystem partners, educational initiatives, and creator-led outreach. Emerging Markets – Onboarding is underway in Poland, Southeast Asia, and MENA, with full regional rollouts scheduled through Q1 2026.

Cointel: Supporting the Next Wave of Web3 Adoption

As global interest in digital assets grows, users increasingly seek trusted tools, actionable insights, and verifiable results. With active investment, regional traction, and a multi-market rollout already in progress, Cointel is positioned to serve as a key resource in the next phase of Web3 growth.

This reflects ongoing development and implementation—not future projections.

About Cointel

Cointel is an AI-native crypto intelligence and education platform on a mission to onboard and empower the next 100 million users in digital assets. Backed by Avalanche and Sugafam Inc., Cointel unites gamified learning, predictive analytics, and real-time market intelligence into a seamless subscription ecosystem.

By combining engaging education with institutional-grade tools, Cointel bridges the gap between retail users and professional investors—delivering trusted insights, scam protection, and data-driven predictions. With early traction in Japan and strategic expansion into Turkey, North America, and other key global markets, Cointel is redefining how the world learns, invests, and thrives in crypto.

Users can contact Cointel for media inquiries, partnership requests, or interviews at:

www.cointel.io

