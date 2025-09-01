ChainGPT Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Dubai, UAE, UAE, September 1st, 2025, Chainwire

ChainGPT Pad is proud to announce the unveiling of Buzzdrops and Initial Buzz Offerings (IBOs). These new campaign formats power the brand-new Buzz system by ChainGPT . Buzz is designed to transform how Web3 projects engage their communities and distribute tokens.

Users can visit ChainGPT Pad to participate in Buzz campaigns, including the first-ever Buzzdrop now live .

Traditional airdrops often suffer from bot activity and low-quality participation, while IDOs raise capital but generate little organic traction ahead of TGE. Buzzdrops and IBOs solve these problems by tying allocations directly to verifiable social impact, rewarding users for authentic engagement on X (Twitter) and other tasks.

How It Works

Buzz uses a performance-based scoring system where every post, share, referral, or engagement task translates into Buzz Points. Points are tracked on live leaderboards, and token allocations are distributed proportionally at snapshot.

Key features include:

Daily Quests : Participants can tweet, stake, read updates, or complete campaign tasks to earn extra XP.

: Participants can tweet, stake, read updates, or complete campaign tasks to earn extra XP. Leaderboard Rankings : Participants can climb to the top and boost your share of rewards.

: Participants can climb to the top and boost your share of rewards. Referral System : A custom referral link allows users to earn a percentage of referees’ Buzz and staking points, plus their campaign spend.

: A custom referral link allows users to earn a percentage of referees’ Buzz and staking points, plus their campaign spend. Quality Bonuses : Posts with strong engagement, visuals, or “smart followers” score higher.

: Posts with strong engagement, visuals, or “smart followers” score higher. Fair Distribution: Caps ensure no single user can dominate; up to 1,000 winners may share a pool in larger campaigns.

Buzzdrops

Buzzdrops are community-driven token distribution campaigns. Participants earn tokens purely through activity — posting, sharing, and completing tasks. At snapshot, allocations are distributed transparently on-chain, ensuring rewards go to real contributors.

IBOs (Initial Buzz Offerings)

IBOs combine community engagement with early access allocations. Participants earn Buzz Points through the same activity system, clear KYC requirements, and may then commit stablecoins. Allocations are scaled by impact on the leaderboard, creating a launch that blends fundraising with organic visibility.

For Projects

Launching on Buzz is designed to be seamless:

Projects select Buzzdrop or IBO. Campaign rules, geo-blocks, and token details are set via dashboard. Users connect wallet + X, post content, and climb the leaderboard. Snapshot is taken; allocations are calculated (50% stakers, 50% buzzers, with individual caps). Tokens and rewards are distributed via on-chain settlement.

“We’re so excited to launch the Buzz system. Buzzdrops and IBOs truly give projects a launch strategy that is both fair and viral,” said Gintare Kairyte, CEO of ChainGPT Pad. “Communities benefit from real rewards for their activity, while projects enter TGE with momentum and an engaged holder base.”

First Campaigns Incoming

The first Buzzdrops and IBOs are set to go live with SnowBall Finance, Ekox, and ChainGPT bringing the new system to communities across Web3. Further Buzz campaigns are planned to be announced in the near future.

About ChainGPT

ChainGPT is an AI-powered Web3 infrastructure provider building tools, platforms, and protocols for the next generation of blockchain innovation. Its ecosystem includes the ChainGPT AI suite (smart contract generator, NFT generator, trading assistant, auditor, and more), ChainGPT Pad (launchpad and incubation hub), the viral Buzz system for community-driven token launches, and the upcoming AIVM blockchain, a Layer-1 designed to support decentralized AI compute and verifiable on-chain execution.

