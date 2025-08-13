Caldera Launches ERA Force One to Strengthen On-Chain Tokenholder Community

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

San Francisco, United States, August 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Caldera today announced the launch of ERA Force One, a new community platform created to provide $ERA token holders with status and direct access to the team and fellow strategists. Inspired by the “Air Force One” moniker, the program establishes a tiered community structure where members earn ranks based on the official U.S. Air Force progression. A member’s rank, which is determined by their total token and staked token balance, dictates their level of access and community standing.

Building a Unified Community

ERA Force One represents a significant step forward in community building for Caldera’s ecosystem. The platform introduces a ranking system where users progress from “Airman Basic” to “General” based on the sum of their ERA token holdings and staked positions. This merit-based structure ensures that the most committed community members receive appropriate recognition and access to premium benefits.

“Our community is the backbone of Caldera, and ERA Force One is our way of recognizing their conviction,” said a spokesperson for Caldera. “We’re adopting the official Air Force ranks to create a structured and familiar path for advancement. We want our most dedicated holders, our ‘Generals’ and ‘Colonels’, helping us shape our strategic direction.”

Exclusive Access and Future Rewards

Members of ERA Force One gain access to exclusive communities for networking and strategy. Top-tier members, such as those who achieve the ranks of General, Brigadier General, and Colonel, are granted entry into private Telegram groups for direct communication with the team and fellow strategists.

This platform serves as a direct channel between the project and its most committed stakeholders, ensuring community voices are central to future governance and development initiatives.

Beyond immediate community access, ERA Force One members may be eligible for future initiatives and potential rewards. Specific details of upcoming programs remain under development.

Seamless Registration Process

Community members can register for ERA Force One through the dedicated platform at https://eraforce.one . The registration process automatically calculates users’ combined token holdings and staked positions to assign appropriate ranks within the community hierarchy.

Supporting Caldera’s Growing Ecosystem

The launch of ERA Force One comes as Caldera continues to expand its influence in the blockchain infrastructure space after a successful launch of the $ERA token, which is listed on top-tier exchange venues such as Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Upbit, Bitget, and Bithumb.

The community platform aligns with Caldera’s broader mission of building sustainable, engaged ecosystems around its technology offerings. By creating structured incentives for token holders, ERA Force One strengthens the project’s relationship with its community while establishing a framework for future governance and participation initiatives.

About Caldera

Caldera is a leading provider of rollup infrastructure solutions, making it easy for developers and organizations to deploy and manage high-performance blockchain rollups. Based in San Francisco and operating as Constellation Labs dba Caldera, the company is committed to advancing blockchain scalability and accessibility through innovative infrastructure solutions.

