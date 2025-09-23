BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Victoria, Seychelles, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Global crypto exchange BYDFi is participating in Korea Blockchain Week 2025, with on-site engagement around the main conference “KBW2025: IMPACT ” at Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts. The team is also attending select side events hosted by Sahara AI , MEXC Ventures , and Pudgy Korea , as well as a KOL networking & play night . This is the first time BYDFi has appeared at a major industry event since becoming Newcastle United ’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner, bringing exclusive offerings to attendees throughout the gathering.

BYDFi at KBW2025: Presence and Experience

Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is one of the world’s leading blockchain and Web3 events, attracting leaders, innovators, and top companies worldwide. Held annually in Seoul, KBW has become a key platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of decentralized technologies. It serves as a vital hub for the blockchain community, where industry visionaries meet to discuss trends and push the boundaries of Web3 innovation.

Against this backdrop, BYDFi’s participation at KBW2025 underscores its ongoing commitment to driving meaningful industry engagement and building long-term trust with users.

Attendees can meet the BYDFi team at Booth #33 (B1F Grand Booth Hall, Walkerhill) on September 23–24. The booth, featuring Newcastle-inspired elements alongside BYDFi’s brand touchpoints, has drawn significant attention from attendees, with a steady flow of visitors eager to engage with the team. Exclusive limited-edition BYDFi merchandise is available for on-site visitors. Designed for insightful conversations, the booth showcases product roadmaps, market-structure insights, and a glimpse of future developments in Web3 and digital finance.

Focus Areas We’re Sharing in Seoul

At KBW2025, BYDFi is sharing its view on market structure and its Dual-Engine Strategy, spanning centralized and onchain rails—anchored by MoonX , its onchain trading tool. The focus is on combining speed and liquidity with the transparency and discovery that Web3 enables, so that participation remains clear, responsible, and user-driven.

The BYDFi team is also outlining the foundations that make this sustainable: security by design, steady product completeness, and 24/7 support; plus our progress on compliance in Korea, including membership in the CODE VASP Alliance and the integration of Travel Rule standards. The throughline is simple: transparency and trust as BYDFi expands its global footprint.

The Significance of BYDFi’s Participation in KBW2025

KBW is where regional insight meets global perspective. For BYDFi, being here means listening closely to users and partners, aligning with evolving standards, and contributing to a healthier market structure across the industry.

Michael, Co-founder & CEO of BYDFi, commented:

“Seoul brings energy and focus to the conversation about where Web3 is headed. Our goal is steady progress—showing up, engaging with the community, and doing the detailed work that builds confidence over time. KBW is the right place to move that forward together.”

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2025 , BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading , Automated Bots , and Onchain Tool (MoonX) —empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

