BTCC Exchange Hits 10M Users and $1.15T Q3 Trading Volume, Accelerating Global Expansion

VILNIUS, Lithuania, October 9th, 2025, Chainwire

BTCC , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has surpassed 10.16 million registered users globally and achieved a record $1.15 trillion in trading volume during Q3 2025. These figures mark significant growth milestones for the platform.

The exchange’s Q3 performance represents substantial growth, with trading volume up 20% compared to Q2 2025’s $957 billion. The user base expanded from 9.1 million in Q2 to 10.16 million by the end of Q3. This landmark quarter was highlighted by a strategic global brand ambassador partnership with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and triple industry recognition from FXEmpire.

Q3 2025 Highlights

BTCC’s third quarter was defined by strong growth across multiple areas:

10.16 million registered users globally

$1.15 trillion in total trading volume ($1.03 trillion from futures trading and $124 billion from spot trading)

$19 million+ cumulative Risk Reserve Fund (added $2.4M in Q3)

400+ futures trading pairs and 460+ spot trading pairs

Launched a partnership with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Received triple honors from FXEmpire in the comprehensive 2025 industry analysis

Trading Volume Growth and Market Expansion

To accommodate increasing demand, BTCC expanded its product offerings to include over 400 futures pairs and more than 460 spot pairs in Q3, strategically listing hot coins such as ASTER, MYX, FLOCK, LINEA, and WLFI.

Aside from major pairs, XRP, SOL, and DOGE demonstrated exceptional performance in Q3, with total trading volumes exceeding $70 billion, $32 billion, and $20 billion, respectively, showcasing strong trader interest beyond BTC and ETH.

“This quarter’s growth has been impressive. We’ve crossed 10 million registered users globally, and Bitcoin’s rally certainly helped drive that momentum,” said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC. “Bringing on Jaren as our brand ambassador is a big step for us in reaching new audiences. Looking ahead, we’re focused on expanding our ecosystem and improving our products, all while staying committed to compliance and transparency. Our users trust us with their assets, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Strategic Partnership with NBA Superstar Jaren Jackson Jr.

A major Q3 highlight was BTCC’s entrance into sports sponsorship through a groundbreaking partnership with NBA superstar Jaren Jackson Jr. , the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star for the Memphis Grizzlies. This collaboration bridges the worlds of sports and cryptocurrency and leverages Jackson Jr.’s influence to inspire smarter decision-making in both arenas.

“Partnering with Jaren allows us to connect with a broader audience and demonstrate that smart moves apply both on the court and in crypto trading,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. “This partnership reflects our commitment to making cryptocurrency trading accessible and reliable for everyone.”

Industry Recognition from FXEmpire

The exchange’s growth was accompanied by industry recognition, as BTCC received triple honors from FXEmpire in a comprehensive 2025 industry analysis , earning recognition as the:

Lowest Fee Crypto Exchange

Best Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Platform

Best Crypto Exchange in the USA

These awards underscore BTCC’s commitment to competitive pricing and user-centric services.

Community Engagement and Global Expansion

While strengthening its products and services, BTCC simultaneously deepened community connections through multiple global events in Q3, including:

Expanding its communication channels, BTCC launched its comprehensive News Center, providing users with real-time market insights, trading information, and industry analysis. The platform’s user engagement and browsing volume have continued rising since launch.

Strategic Vision for Q4 2025

Building on Q3’s strong performance, BTCC will launch several key initiatives in Q4, including copy trading features for Futures Pro, a comprehensive brand UI refresh, accelerated listings of new spot and futures coins, and a complete redesign of its VIP program. The News Center will also expand with dedicated sections for trend tracking, technology, and AI analysis, and market insights to better serve the trading community.

“Our Q4 roadmap reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry,” said Alex. “As announced previously, we’re tripling our workforce to 3,500 employees because we see a bigger opportunity here. We want to build a platform that allows people to use crypto in their daily lives, not just for trading. That’s how we bring Web3 to mainstream adoption, and we’re doing it without losing focus on what got us here: putting our users first.”

With its 14-year track record and growing global presence, BTCC continues to position itself as a trusted platform for both new and experienced traders navigating the evolving cryptocurrency market.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

