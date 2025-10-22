Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 Kicks off in Just 2 Weeks

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Key Takeaways

The Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 will debut in the U.S. on November 5–6 at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.

Headliners Iggy Azalea and Tristan Thompson join 200+ speakers to discuss crypto, Web3, and AI innovation.

With over 60 sponsors, VIP cabanas, and an AI-focused stage, the event promises high-impact networking and valuable insights.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025, now in its eighth edition and the first-ever U.S. event, is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience that shapes the future of Web3, crypto, and AI.

Taking place on November 5–6, 2025, at DAER inside the iconic Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, this festival-style conference will be the ultimate destination for high-impact networking and deal-making.



The conference recently announced two major celebrity headliners: Iggy Azalea and Tristan Thompson, adding star power to this year’s lineup.

Thrust will host a fireside chat featuring Iggy Azalea, world-renowned musician and Founder of $MOTHER, in an exclusive session titled “The Death of Celebrity Coins.”

NBA Champion and entrepreneur Tristan Thompson, Co-Founder of basketball.fun , will take the stage as part of the panel “The Great Leap: How Web3 Becomes a Mainstream Reality,” exploring how blockchain and emerging technologies are entering everyday life.

The conference will bring together more than 200 speakers, including Tom Bilyeu, world-renowned podcaster and Co-Founder of Impact Theory; Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals; Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase; Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET; David Shallenberger of the Utah House of Representatives; and N3on, influential digital creator and CEO of N3on Media.

The conference will feature two floors of expo booths showcasing leading Web3 and AI companies. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Nexa booth, one of the largest at the event.

Nexa, a programmable digital value protocol, continues to push the boundaries of traditional blockchain technology.

To learn more, attendees can hear directly from Andrew Stone, Lead Developer at Nexa / Bitcoin Unlimited, who will take the main stage on November 5.

Unique to the Futurist Conference is its signature VIP Cabana Area, where leading companies host private cabanas for meetings with investors and industry leaders.

This year, DAER Dayclub will feature over 30 company cabanas, including DeLorean Labs , a project built on the Sui Network. Attendees can also hear from Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, on November 5.

This year’s Futurist Conference Florida, marking its first edition in the United States, has already attracted over 60 sponsors across booth exhibits, VIP cabanas, speaking sessions, side events, and branding opportunities.

Among them is the Brave Browser , a fast, private, and secure web browser that integrates Web3 functionality with a privacy-first approach to browsing.

The conference also attracts emerging projects entering the market, including SpearTrades , a next-generation crypto analytics and trading insights platform that helps traders make faster, smarter, and more informed decisions in volatile digital markets.

Attendees can connect with the company at its expo booth or during an on-stage presentation by Sumit Arya, Founder and CEO of SpearTrades.

The most anticipated segment of this year’s show is the AI Futurist Conference. Now in its fifth year, the AI Futurist Conference will take over an entire day and stage, bringing together powerhouses in AI to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and Web3.

Presented by Argentum AI , the event’s Title Sponsor, the conference will spotlight Argentum’s human-friendly, AI-powered compute marketplace and its role in shaping the future of intelligent systems.

The conference also features a robust lineup of side events. One of the most highly anticipated gatherings is the Happy Hour, sponsored by Optio , a company that builds decentralized infrastructure for identity and trust.

The event will take place on November 6 at Entice. To register for Optio Happy Hour and for a full list of side events, visit lu.ma/futurist_conference .

Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America’s longest-running and most immersive Web3 events.

Now in its eighth year, Futurist has become a global hub for industry leaders shaping the future of crypto, Web3, and AI. For more information, visit www.futuristconference.com .