BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha And Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCFi

London, United Kingdom, October 29th, 2025, Chainwire

$BOS token to go live both as an ERC-20 on EVM chains and as a CNT on Cardano.

Today, BOS (BitcoinOS) , the unifying operating system transforming Bitcoin for digital economies, has officially launched the $BOS token at $200 million FDV, trading is live on Binance Alpha along with Kucoin, Gate, Kraken US, Bitget, MEXC, and PancakeSwap DEX.

The $BOS token is positioned to fulfill critical functions, serving as the incentive layer to ensure that the BOS network remains secure, performant and decentralized. While computation and verification happen on Bitcoin, a specialized node network is required to:

Generate ZK proofs from computation

Monitor the system for fraudulent activity

Submit challenge transactions to Bitcoin when fraud is detected

Provide verification services for non-technical users

BOS aims to maximum value accrual by operating a buy-and-burn mechanism. As the BOS network grows and more chains integrate, more computation will be required due to increase in transactions, resulting in more $BOS token payments.

This creates a BTC-native economy where $BOS token holders effectively earn BTC-denominated returns as the network grows. The more activity on BOS, the more BTC flows into buying and burning $BOS tokens, creating deflationary pressure while rewarding network participants.

Since inception, BOS has announced integrations with key projects from several ecosystems, notably Cardano, Litecoin, Arbitrum, Mode Network, RISC Zero, Merlin Chain and Nubit. BOS has also demonstrated a series of significant technological innovations that unlocks $2.2 trillion worth of Bitcoin liquidity across ecosystems and institutions. Highlights include an industry-first bridgeless cross-chain asset transfer , the launch of Charms , the first protocol for programmable tokens on Bitcoin, and the introduction of Grail Pro , an institutional-grade protocol that allows institutional BTC yield generation while retaining self-custody.

The BOS Tokenomics comprises a total supply of 21 billion tokens, a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s supply. Distribution of the tokens are as follows:

Successful pre-sale and airdrop campaigns were conducted earlier in the year, accounting for 3% of the total token allocation.

Those who participated in the pre-sale will be able to claim their tokens when trading begins, followed by other early supporter communities including Cardano and EVM ecosystems.

About BitcoinOS

BitcoinOS (BOS) is the first platform enabling programmability on Bitcoin without modifying its base protocol. Through zero-knowledge proof technology, BOS unlocks smart contracts, DeFi applications, and cross-chain interoperability—all secured by Bitcoin’s unmatched network security.

