Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards

George Town, British Virgin Islands, October 31st, 2025, Chainwire

Aster , the decentralized trading platform, has generated strong momentum with its innovative product Rocket Launch .

In the first six days following the debut of Rocket Launch, Aster recorded approximately $122 million in spot trading volume and $933 million in perpetual trading volume. Within five days after APRO’s $AT token TGE, Aster captured over 90% of the market share in $AT perpetual trading, underscoring Rocket Launch’s significant contribution to overall market activity.

Since its debut on October 24, Rocket Launch has meaningfully increased both user activity and engagement on the platform. On October 29, Aster announced a 500,000 $AT Loyalty Bonus distributed to early participants who traded within the first four days of the campaign. The platform also disclosed that the spot trading competition features a reward pool of no less than 1.5 million $AT, followed by a perpetual trading campaign with at least 1.5 million $AT in additional rewards, marking a continuation of strong user engagement across both markets.

The first Rocket Launch event not only accelerated new user acquisition but also reactivated existing traders and token holders, significantly enhancing overall liquidity and engagement across the Aster ecosystem. This milestone demonstrates Rocket Launch’s strong driving force and long-term potential in shaping the growth of the Aster DeFi landscape.

Next Rocket Launch: Nubila Debuts, Powering the Physical Oracle Layer for AI and Prediction Markets

Aster announced that the next Rocket Launch will begin on October 31, 2025, at 12:00 UTC, featuring Nubila , a decentralized oracle network for AI and prediction markets. The seven-day campaign will include both spot and perpetual trading campaigns for Nubila ($NB).

The event adopts a dual reward structure. The Spot campaign offers a $200,000 $ASTER prize pool alongside over 3 million $NB in rewards, while the Perpetual campaign features an exclusive pool exceeding 3 million $NB, aimed at fostering broader participation and sustained market activity.

Building a Sustainable Value Cycle for Projects, Users, and the Platform

Continuing its long-term vision, Aster is redefining the evolution of token launches through Rocket Launch, transforming what used to be a single market event into a continuous, growth-oriented journey.

Each Rocket Launch campaign is structured to create a self-reinforcing value loop. The reward pool combines $ASTER and the project’s native tokens. Project teams contribute both capital and tokens, while Aster allocates those funds to buy back $ASTER from the open market. The repurchased $ASTER, together with the project tokens, are then distributed as rewards to participants, ensuring that users benefit directly from both trading activity and ecosystem growth.

“Aster’s Rocket Launch is more than a trading campaign; it’s an engine for on-chain innovation,” said Leonard, CEO of Aster. “Every participant becomes part of the ecosystem, contributing to the process of value creation for emerging projects.”

About Nubila

Nubila is building the physical oracle layer for AI and prediction markets. Its decentralized sensor network captures real-world data and transforms it into verifiable intelligence for AI systems and smart contracts. Backed by BCG, Block Space Force, Quantum Holdings, VeChain, and IoTeX, Nubila has deployed 21,000+ devices across 122 countries and 16,000+ validator nodes, powering the next wave of AI agents and decentralized applications with real, trustworthy physical data.

More information is available on the official Nubila website or on Nubila’s X account .

About Aster

Aster is a next-generation decentralized exchange offering both Perpetual and Spot trading, designed as a one-stop onchain venue for global crypto traders. It features MEV-free, one-click execution in 1001x Mode. Perpetual Mode adds 24/7 stock Perpetuals, Hidden Orders, and grid trading, available across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

Its unique edge lies in the ability to use liquid-staking tokens (asBNB) or yield-generating stablecoins (USDF) as collateral, unlocking unparalleled capital efficiency. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

More information is available on the official Aster website or on Aster’s X account .

