Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, October 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Decentralized trading platform Aster announced today the debut of its new initiative, Rocket Launch , designed to accelerate early-stage projects by driving liquidity and trading activity, while giving users early access to emerging on-chain opportunities.

Aster Rocket Launch aims to transform token launches from one-time market events into a continuous journey — from alpha discovery to trading activation and sustained growth. Participants can join by trading designated token pairs, with rewards distributed proportionally based on their trading volume share.

Empowering Users Through Participation and Holding

Each Rocket Launch campaign features a reward pool composed of both $ASTER tokens and the participating project’s native tokens. Projects joining Rocket Launch contribute funds and project tokens, which Aster uses to buy back $ASTER. The repurchased tokens, together with the contributed project tokens, form the campaign’s reward pool distributed to Aster users through trading activities.

To participate, users are required to hold a certain amount of $ASTER to qualify for the campaign. For long-term users, holding $ASTER represents more than an investment, it’s a way to engage with on-chain innovation and gain early exposure to new opportunities.

This mechanism creates a virtuous cycle among projects, the platform, and the users, reflecting Aster’s commitment to building a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Liquidity, Users, and Growth — The Engine Behind Aster

Aster now counts over 4.6 million users, with its native token $ASTER surpassing $452 million in Spot trading volume on the first day of trading. With direct access to deep liquidity, an active trading community, and robust on-chain infrastructure, Aster provides a strong launch environment that can drive a sustainable user and revenue growth for its partners.

Rocket Launch further showcases Aster’s unique position as one of the few DEXs that offer both Spot and Perpetual markets. By combining token listings and trading competitions across both markets, Aster creates a mutually beneficial ecosystem for projects, traders, and token holders. Projects gain visibility and trading activity; traders gain early access to on-chain opportunities and rewards; Aster strengthens its platform through high-potential listings and trading volume, while ASTER holders can benefit from continuous buybacks and long-term value growth.

From Trading Depth to Ecosystem Growth

Aster believes that the next phase of growth in DeFi will not be defined solely by fees, liquidity depth, or leverage, but by the ability to discover and capture early on-chain investment opportunities.

The introduction of Rocket Launch reflects this vision, enabling professional traders to access emerging projects at the earliest stage, allowing high-quality teams to be discovered, traded, and validated by the market.

“Aster is not just a platform where users execute trades, it’s where high quality assets can be efficiently priced,” said Leonard, CEO of Aster. “Rocket Launch brings market attention to promising trends faster, allowing projects to be recognized by the market and valued effectively through real trading activity.”

With APRO leading the inaugural launch, Aster is steadily establishing itself as a launch platform that provides liquidity for early-stage projects.

APRO ($AT): A Trusted Oracle for the Multi-Chain Era

The first Rocket Launch campaign features APRO, a professional oracle delivering verifiable data across cutting-edge ecosystems (RWA, AI & DeFi), purpose-built to be 100% startup-friendly, and validated by proven PMF and a strong team.

Aster has partnered with APRO to launch the first Rocket Launch campaign. The event features a total reward pool of $200,000 in $ASTER, alongside an additional prize pool in $AT. The campaign will run from 12:00 UTC on October 24 to 23:59 UTC on November 6, 2025.

About APRO

APRO is the premier AI-enhanced oracle, built for next-gen ecosystems like RWA, AI, Prediction Markets, and DeFi. It delivers the market’s most extensive data coverage for both standard and non-standard assets—from crypto and stocks to real-world items. Supporting 1,400+ data feeds across 40+ blockchains, APRO is backed by leading investors Polychain Capital, Franklin Templeton, and YZi Labs.

More information is available at the official APRO website or through APRO’s account on X.

About Aster

Aster is a next-generation decentralized exchange offering both Perpetual and Spot trading, designed as a one-stop onchain venue for global crypto traders. It features MEV-free, one-click execution in 1001x Mode. Perpetual Mode adds 24/7 stock Perpetuals, Hidden Orders, and grid trading, available across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

Its unique edge lies in the ability to use liquid-staking tokens (asBNB) or yield-generating stablecoins (USDF) as collateral, unlocking unparalleled capital efficiency. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

More information is available at official Aster website or through Aster’s account on X .

