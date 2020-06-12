Analysts aren't buying the Nikola hype. | Image: HyperChange/YouTube.com

Posted in: MarketsOpinion
Published:
June 12, 2020 4:44 PM UTC

Analysts See Nikola Stock Crashing 80%, But Millennials Are Going All In

Millennials have elevated Nikola to the most popular stock on Robinhood. The stock even surpassed Tesla, an old favorite on the trading app.
Author: Mark Emem @wetalkmarkets
  • After about of week of trading, Nikola stock has become a favorite among millennials.
  • The stock has soared in the past week, even doubling in value at one point.
  • Analysts expect the stock to come crashing down based strictly on fundamentals.

The baffling stock market rally has seen an odd basket of stocks ranging from bankrupt firms to companies with zero revenues soaring. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) fits perfectly in this group as it expects to generate no revenues this year.

After it started trading last week following a reverse merger with VectorIQ Acquisition, the stock is up over 80%.

Analysts have warned that, due to various concerns, the stock could drop by up to 75%. That hasn’t stopped traders on Robinhood from elevating it as the most popular stock of the month. Interestingly, NKLA has only traded publicly for about a week.

What analysts are saying about Nikola

Despite the excitement surrounding Nikola, analysts are urging caution.

Loading ...

For instance, Citron Research expects the stock to fall by over 30% from the current levels in a month.

The research firm reminded readers that when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) first reached Nikola’s market cap, the Elon Musk-led firm had already released the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV.

Nikola has yet to sell a single truck and is not about to in 2020. The renewable energy carmaker will only start accepting reservations for its Badger truck towards the end of the month.

According to Citron, Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton sold some of his shares at $10–a clear sign that even he saw overvaluation risks.

Citron Research sees NKLA dropping to $40 in a month. | Source: Twitter

Months away from making the first dollar

Nikola has yet to reveal when the truck will become available and how much it will cost. The firm expects to start generating revenue in 2021.

Nikola will open pre-orders for its Badger truck later this month. | Source: Twitter

Equally bearish about the stock is the ex-CEO of Aegon Asset Management U.S., Gary Black. Per Black, Nikola is a bubble as big as the “pot stocks a few years back.”

Contrasting it with Tesla and the Amazon-backed Rivian, Black argues that Nikola’s most significant shortcoming is its lack of manufacturing capabilities. Nikola has announced that it will partner with established carmakers to make trucks.

Unlike Tesla or Rivian, Nikola lacks its own manufacturing facilities. | Source: Twitter

Calling it the “ultimate greater fool stock,” Black argues that investors are wrong to see it as the Tesla of trucks. For starters, when Tesla had Nikola’s market cap, the Musk-led fir was generating $1.4 billion annually in revenue. Nikola isn’t expected to reach that level until 2023. And when it does, Black says the stock’s value should be $15–a 77% drop from current levels.

One analyst sees $NKLA dropping to $15, a fall of nearly 80% from current levels. | Source: Twitter

Nikola overtakes Tesla on Robinhood

Despite legitimate concerns raised over Nikola, millennials are unshaken. Currently, NKLA is the most popular stock over a month despite trading for barely a week. During that short period, the number of Robinhood investors holding NKLA has increased by over 138,000.

Nikola has added more investors over the past month than Tesla. | Source: Robintrack

Over the same period, NKLA has outpaced Tesla in popularity. Tesla has added about 32,000 investors on the trading app over the last 30 days.

Analysts may shout themselves hoarse warning investors about Nikola, but millennials are having none of it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com. The author holds no investment position in the above-mentioned securities.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi for CCN.com. If you find any factual, spelling, grammatical errors or spot a breach of the Code of Ethics of the Norwegian Press, please leave a comment below this article. The comment will not be published, but we will act swiftly to investigate any errors claimed by our readers.

Last modified: June 12, 2020 4:45 PM UTC

Mark Emem @wetalkmarkets

I cover business and the stock market for CCN. Currently based out of Nairobi, Kenya. Feel free to get in touch with me. Email: wetalkmarkets[at]yahoo.com

More of: Trevor MiltonNikola

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The ‘First PS5 Game’ Still Looks as Embarrassingly Awful as Ever

Dow Jones Rally Deflates as Kudlow’s Fox News Pump Falls Flat

The Housing Market Still Has One Big Problem – And It’s Getting Worse

Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Divorced – And Honestly, We All Saw This Coming

Don’t Underestimate Prince William – Because He’s Going to Prove You Wrong

Sony’s Cunning PS5 Plan Chases Your Nostalgia – And It’s Working

Tesla Became the World’s Most Valuable Auto Stock – But Wall Street Wasn’t Impressed

Majority of Sales and Business Development Professionals Struggling with Lead Gen Efforts

After Thursday’s Harrowing Drop, Where the Nasdaq Goes from Here Isn’t Pretty

The Dow Is Roaring Back – But One CIO Is Calling for a 50% Crash

Stunning PS5 ‘Project Athia’ Tease Nails Your Next-Gen Promise

I’m Glad Khloe Kardashian is Rewinding Time For Her Toxic Romance

The Last of Us Part II Review Round-Up: A Gut-Wrenching, Essential Experience

Smug Millennials Tried Outsmarting Warren Buffett on Airline Stocks – And Failed

Rockstar’s PS5 Reveal Shows It Doesn’t Care About Selling Games

Astro’s Playroom Proves PlayStation 5 Might Not Bet on VR After All

Sony’s Stunning Final PS5 Design is It’s Boldest Statement Yet

The New PlayStation 5 UI Is a Gloriously Crisp Visual Treat

Can We Please Just Let the Batman: Arkham Series Die?

The Dow Just Suffered a Nauseating Flashback to March’s Nasty Crash

Will Aaron Paul Take Responsibility for This Cringe-Worthy PSA?

Meghan Markle’s BFF Is Getting Torched – And Boy, Did She Have It Coming

Silent Hill Deserves Sony’s PS5, But You Shouldn’t Trust Konami

Is This the End of the Stock Market Rally?

Overpriced Tesla Won’t Be Most Valuable Carmaker for Long

Fed ‘Hyper Activism’ Is Setting Up the Stock Market to Fail: €2T Strategy Chief

Forget God of War: Crash Bandicoot Is the PS5 Exclusive Sony Must Reveal Today

Don’t Blame Today’s Stock Market Bloodbath on a ‘Second Wave’

No, Ted Cruz – the Real ‘American Taliban’ Is the U.S. Government

Sony’s Big PS5 Reveal Has Triggered Some Cringy Fanboy Behavior

No Man’s Sky Is About to Become the Next Minecraft (Yes, Really)

Dow Crashes Despite Fed’s Bullish Stock Market Assist – What Gives?

Call of Duty is Out of Excuses With Outrageous 200 GB Modern Warfare

Why Trump’s ‘Power Games’ Risk 2020’s Final Stock Market Beatdown

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V