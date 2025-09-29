Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Panama City, Republic of Panama, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Web3 creator growth platform Alt.town has officially enabled $TOWN token utility within its service, opening the door for real in-platform use. To commemorate the update, Alt.town has launched the “ValueFi Deposit Event.”

With this update, $TOWN can now be freely swapped into KEY, the core point of Alt.town. KEY is used for DNA (creator token) trading and content payments, transforming $TOWN from a mere trading asset into a structurally significant utility token tied directly to platform demand.

The newly launched deposit event allows users who swap $TOWN into KEY and hold their KEY on the platform to receive MILE point rewards as interest. While holding, KEY remains fully tradable and usable within the platform, with rewards maintained as long as it is not withdrawn. The total reward pool is set at approximately $10,000, designed to encourage stable holding behavior that supports long-term value growth and ecosystem stability.

This update follows the August 26th listing of $TOWN on Binance Alpha, Bitget, Gate.io , and MEXC, which marked a significant milestone in Alt.town’s global expansion. Unlike many Web3 projects that focus primarily on short-term liquidity, Alt.town emphasizes a ValueFi model centered on real utility and user participation, rapidly expanding a use-case driven ecosystem for both fans and creators.

Alt.town was developed by a team led by a former CTO of SM Entertainment, together with experts in content and blockchain. The platform pursues a “ValueFi” ecosystem where fans and creators grow together. At its core is the DNA tokenization system, which transforms creator IP into tradable tokens while reflecting fan engagement and creator activity in real time on-chain.

Eugene, CEO of bitBLUE, commented: “This update marks a key turning point in building a real utility foundation for $TOWN. Going forward, we will continue expanding utility and global partnerships to create a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.”

About bitBLUE

bitBLUE is a startup with the vision of becoming a “Web3 Culture Company,” building a digital ecosystem based on content IPs and NFTs. Its flagship service, Alt.town, tokenizes the activities of virtual creators into DNA tokens and on-chains fandom participation to realize value growth within a ValueFi platform. Alongside operating its own IPs, bitBLUE works with global partners to expand the Web3 cultural ecosystem worldwide.

