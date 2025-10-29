Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders to Earn 14% APY (est.) from Self-Custody

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

New York, NY, October 29th, 2025, Chainwire

By enabling BTC to earn a sustainable yield right from their Bitcoin wallet, Acre sets a new standard for decentralized, transparent Bitcoin finance.

Acre , a Bitcoin-first platform that enables BTC holders to compound their coins while maintaining self-custody, today announced the launch of its estimated 14% APY vault, a significant step toward transforming Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive asset.

Bitcoin holders can participate directly from their wallets, without the complexity of DeFi bridging and without sacrificing self-custody. The Acre Security Council vets all strategies, and all rewards are automatically converted back to native Bitcoin. Bridging (via tBTC ), rebalancing, and reinvesting gains are all handled automatically onchain by the protocol. This approach not only empowers users but also brings vital liquidity to protocols and builders reimagining finance built around Bitcoin.

Key features include:

Self-Custodial: Users retain full control of their BTC at all times.

Users retain full control of their BTC at all times. Sustainable Rewards: Acre vaults employ time-tested, onchain yield sources.

Acre vaults employ time-tested, onchain yield sources. BTC Rewards Only: All rewards are paid directly in Bitcoin, no exposure to unfamiliar tokens or chains.

All rewards are paid directly in Bitcoin, no exposure to unfamiliar tokens or chains. Auto-Compounding: Acre automatically reinvests BTC earnings for maximum growth.

Acre’s first vault, estimated 14% APY, is curated by Re7 Labs , with vault infrastructure provided by Midas , two trusted leaders in DeFi automation and vault management. Previously only available to institutions and high-net-worth individuals, the strategy includes a portfolio of time-tested techniques (liquidity provision, options, L2 staking) with Re7’s industry-best approach to risk management. Each Acre vault must meet strict risk management criteria and undergo review and approval by the Acre Security Council, ensuring robust oversight and transparency. The Council includes executives and members from Lido, Anagram, LedgerPrime, and Threshold. More information can be found in the Acre Deployment Policy .

“Today, Bitcoin holders are forced to choose between giving up control to a custodian or navigating all the complexity of DeFi—bridging, vault rotation, rebalancing, and selling off altcoins–often for barely 1% in yield,” said Laura Wallendal, CEO of Acre. “Acre removes that tradeoff by providing a secure, transparent way to earn compounding yield on BTC, without the custodial risk or typical DeFi complexity.”

“The team at Acre has taken a comprehensive approach to building a yield platform rooted in transparency, risk management, and strong governance,” said Evgeny Gokhberg, Founder & CIO at Re7 Capital. “Together, we’re advancing institutional DeFi infrastructure, with this launch marking a key step on Ethereum Mainnet and expanding access to BTC yields within DeFi.”

“Acre has taken a collaborative approach, giving BTC holders access to potential earning opportunities while maintaining strong transparency and operational safeguards,” Dennis Dinkelmeyer, CEO of Midas. “Responsible partnerships like this are key to building user confidence and supporting the growth of onchain financial products.”

According to recent research , 73% of Bitcoin holders are interested in earning yield, but more than 40% would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products due to concerns around trust and complexity. Acre directly addresses this gap by combining transparent onchain infrastructure with oversight through the Acre Security Council.

About Acre

Acre is a Bitcoin-first platform that helps BTC holders compound their bitcoin while maintaining full control of their assets. By connecting bitcoin to decentralized protocols like lending, insurance, and Bitcoin layer 2 networks, Acre creates a seamless way for users to compound their bitcoin without complexity or the risk from centralized custodians.

Founded by the team behind projects like Fold, Casa, Thesis, and tBTC, and supported by leaders at Lido, Eigenlayer, Midas and Re7, Acre brings over a decade of Bitcoin expertise with a focus on simplicity and transparency.

To learn more about how Acre is compounding bitcoin, users can visit https://acre.fi .

Contact

Senior PR Manager

Wahaj Khan

Serotonin

[email protected]