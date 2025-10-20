15 Years Strong, $35K Stronger – XM Celebrates Big

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

XM is taking its 15-year celebrations to the next level with its most generous promotion ever, offering traders the chance to receive up to $35,000 in deposit bonuses.

The promotion runs from October 15 to November 11, allowing traders to unlock weekly bonuses by trading selected assets. By trading as little as 2 lots, participants can claim up to $8,750 per week, with the potential to increase bonuses through higher trading volumes. Over the four-week campaign, eligible traders can earn a total of $35,000.

“We wanted to mark a highly successful 15-year journey with equally rewarding opportunities for our loyal traders and everyone around the world,” said Panos Lamprakos, Global Chief Marketing Officer at XM. “With $35,000 in deposit bonuses available to everyone who joins, this promotion gives traders the chance to make October their best trading month yet.”

As part of its anniversary celebrations, XM has already launched two successful global promotions and unveiled a new, unified trading environment across web and mobile platforms. The platform includes advanced tools and features, such as XM AI, providing traders with confidence and control over their trading strategies.

With over 15 million clients worldwide, XM has earned recognition as a leader in online trading, receiving awards for transparency, execution, education, and commitment to client success.

This limited-time promotion gives traders worldwide an opportunity to celebrate XM’s 15-year milestone with exceptional rewards.

About XM

XM is a globally trusted broker with over 15 years of experience and more than 15 million clients worldwide. Fully regulated and licensed, XM offers a broad range of products including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, Copy Trading, and competitions, alongside award-winning services and educational resources.

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. Some regions may be excluded. XM operates globally under multiple entities, so products, services, and features may vary. For full details, visit the XM website.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in loss of invested capital. Bonus amounts vary by country. Terms and conditions apply.