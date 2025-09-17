Search
Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps
Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

Chainwire
By Chainwire
Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

George Town, Grand Cayman, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Zircuit , a security-first zk-rollup, today announced the launch of a new $495,000 grant program to support developers building applications and infrastructure on its network.

This program introduces two funding tracks tailored to different types of builders:

  • Super App Track: Two grants of $135,000 each ($50,000 in stablecoins and $85,000 in ZRC) for projects with potential to drive significant user adoption and transaction volume.
  • Ecosystem Track: Five grants of $45,000 each ($10,000 in stablecoins and $35,000 in ZRC) for projects that expand Zircuit across key areas such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with early submissions prioritized.

“Breakthrough applications need more than hype; they need funding and secure infrastructure,” said Dr. Martin Derka, Co-Founder of Zircuit. “With nearly half a million dollars in grants, we’re positioning Zircuit as the launchpad for the next generation of Web3 apps.”

Application Process

Developers can apply by preparing a GitHub repository with project details, roadmap, milestones, and budget, and submitting via app.zircuit.com/build2025 .

About Zircuit

Zircuit : Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, users can visit zircuit.com and follow @ZircuitL2 on X

Contact

Head of Communications
Jennifer Zheng
Zircuit
[email protected]

