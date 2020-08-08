Zelda is Nintendo’s Best But the Legend Needs Switch Remasters

Various terms relating to The Legend of Zelda series are trending on social media.

Most of the tweets were talking about their favorite games or ports that fans would like to see come to Switch.

Nintendo needs to get on with porting more of these fantastic games.

The Legend of Zelda is an immensely popular game series. The first game came out in 1986, and the series is still going strong to this day, even managing to trend on Twitter – without any specific reason.

A little while ago, a rumor was making the rounds that Nintendo could release a Zelda game on the Switch every year. We had Breath of the Wild in 2017, Hyrule Warriors in 2018, Link’s Awakening in 2019.

Now it’s 2020, and Nintendo needs to give us some significant re-releases already.

Zelda is the Best Thing Nintendo Has Ever Created

Even as someone who doesn’t feel much of a connection to most Nintendo properties, Zelda is a masterpiece of a series. While the series has recycled certain elements over-and-over again, it’s hard to point the finger at a bad Zelda game.

Nintendo knows lucrative the series is, too, if you believe the rumors about a new game each year. They’re leaning into one of their most popular game franchises.

Zelda is also a series with a tremendous amount of nostalgia behind it, so why haven’t we seen a main-series title being ported since the Wii U?

Twilight Princess, Windwaker, and Majora’s Mask Are Obvious Choices

There are tons of great Zelda games that make good candidates for a re-release. Majora’s Mask is a title that has always been overshadowed by the more popular Ocarina of Time. Given some room, Majora’s Mask is a great, intense, and very dark adventure.

Video: Why Majora’s Mask Is the Best Zelda Game

Twilight Princess was also very dark in tone and felt like a real adventure. Windwaker was a completely open experience with an entire sea for you to explore. All of these titles would be fantastic choices for re-release on Switch.

I realize that Majora’s Mask and Windwaker have both been re-released over the past decade, but neither of those times was the games released on a console as popular as the current-gen Switch.

If Nintendo wants to capitalize on Zelda-based nostalgia, now is the time.

