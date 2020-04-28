Zayn Malik’s Baby News Is Almost as Exciting as When One Direction Broke Up

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is five months pregnant with their baby.

The announcement is a welcome sign of stability for the couple’s turbulent relationship.

While it’s great news, it still might not be the best thing he’s ever done, since Zayn also helped initiate the break-up of one of the worst bands of all-time: One Direction.

While this is undoubtedly exciting news for Zayn and his fanbase, it’s not nearly as exciting as when Zayn left his terrible boyband, and One Direction broke up soon after.

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Break the News

The news is a welcome sign of stability for the on-again-off-again couple. After being together for two years, the couple broke up in March 2018. Of course, they broke up in the most millennial celebrity way possible, as both Zayn & Gigi announced the news on Twitter.

Both were complimentary of each other. Hadid ended by saying, “whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

Well, it seems like they were meant to be in a tumultuous relationship, for a while anyway.

A few months later, they got back together. They broke up again in November 2018, this time staying apart and even seeing other people. They finally reconciled in January 2020. Luckily for us, they didn’t tweet every subsequent breakup and reunion.

Hadid is now reportedly already 20 weeks along with their baby. According to TMZ, the couple still might not know the gender of the baby yet, but both families are excited.

This news brings with it an affirmation that quitting One Direction was the best decision Zayn Malik could’ve made, both for himself and the rest of the world.

One Direction Needed To Stop Infecting the Planet

It seems like Zayn Malik’s life started taking off after he left the forgettable boy band. It makes sense, why would anyone stay in a group that was basically created in a lab by a corporate television network?

In 2015, Zayn told Fader that One Direction’s music was “generic as f*@k.” Well, that’s about as accurate as any statement that’s ever been made.

Just check out this song about how the band needs “That One Thing.”

Apparently, that one thing is innovation, because there’s no evidence of it throughout One Direction’s entire catalog.

Zayn continued to vent his frustrations:

Whenever I would suggest something, it was like it didn’t fit us. There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling.

A Happy Ending For Everyone

Since he left, One Direction soon broke up, and Zayn became a massive pop star on his own, by creating music that has a pulse.

Now he’s having a child with a beautiful woman who, as he claims, keeps him balanced. As far as I’m concerned, Zayn Malik is a hero who deserves a national holiday.

And One Direction’s music should disappear along with the shopping malls where it mostly lived.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.