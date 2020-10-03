It’s Time Yoko Ono Stops Getting Hate Over The Beatles, Or John Lennon

Yoko Ono is once again suing her husband’s former assistant, Frederic Seaman, over copyright infringement.

This is the third time Ono has taken Seamen to the courts over publishing stolen photos of the Lennon family.

When will Yoko be able to live her life in peace? She’s 87, but she’s proving she can still put up a fight.

It’s crazy that after 50 years, people are still blaming Yoko Ono for breaking up The Beatles. Anytime a woman comes between something now, that woman is called a “Yoko”. Even Meghan Markle’s been compared to her. This is what Yoko has had to live with.

On top of that, she’s now dealing with the third lawsuit against her deceased husband’s former assistant, Frederic Seaman, who is once again trying to profit off of John Lennon’s legacy.

Basically, the 87-year-old has been through the wringer for decades and it hasn’t gotten better for her. Can we leave this poor woman alone?

Yoko Ono Has Already Suffered Enough

Ever since John Lennon met Yoko Ono, fans were skeptical of her intentions. They saw her as a threat, especially when he started bringing her to rehearsals. Who was this person? Was she putting things in Lennon’s head?

Lennon left the band, shortly after, and the diehard Beatles fans painted her as the villain and blamed her. But all she did was open him up to new things and ways of thinking. Even Paul McCartney doesn’t get it.

She certainly didn’t break the group up. When Yoko came along, part of her attraction was her avant garde side, her view of things. She showed him another way to be, which was very attractive to him. So it was time for John to leave.

Her relationship with Lennon wasn’t perfect but I don’t think she earned all the harassment she got. Then when her life with Lennon settled down, he was murdered right in front of her eyes. If it’s anyone who should have complete respect it should be Yoko.

Seaman Is Once Again Taking Advantage Of Her

The first lawsuit against Seaman came just three years after Lennon died. He confessed to having stolen personal family photos, letters, and journals in 1983. Then in 1999, she took legal action again when he revealed he hadn’t returned some of the personal effects and had sold them.

That lawsuit was settled in 2002 when Seaman agreed to give up his copyright to hundreds of Lennon family photos and to be bound by the confidentiality agreement he signed in 1979. He also wrote an apology to Yoko.

It is impossible to undo what has taken place. But it stops here and now. I will return any remaining things that I have that are yours. I will refrain from ever writing anything about you or your family or about my time in your employ.

Clearly, Seaman lied and thought he’d be able to take advantage of an old woman one more time. He was wrong. Yoko filed a $150,000 lawsuit after he broke the 2002 court order when he gave a recent interview talking about Lennon and revealed his intentions to release his book, “The Last Days of John Lennon.” Her lawyer said:

As a direct consequence of Seaman’s actions, Mrs. Lennon has suffered and will suffer irreparable harm.

Even at 87, Yoko is still standing her ground and defending her husband’s legacy. If that doesn’t earn respect I don’t know what does. Beatles fans and everyone else should realize Yoko Ono is long overdue for some love and respect. It’s what Lennon would have wanted.

