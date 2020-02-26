Xbox Teraflop Tweet Confirms No One Cares About Xbox Series X Specs

Advertisement

Xbox is forced to explain to gamers what a “teraflop” is after confirming the Xbox Series X specs.

Response to the tweet suggests that the Xbox Series X power will not be so important to gamers.

This could give PS5 a better chance at taking down the console if it has weaker specs.

In a post today on Twitter, the official Xbox account explained what a teraflop is. One teraflop is “a unit of computing speed equal to one trillion floating point operations per second,” said the company. The Xbox Series X has 12 of these units.

Microsoft may have been hoping that these specs would get people excited. Many did seem really happy to learn that the Xbox Series X is more powerful than over 1,200 Nintendo GameCubes. However, if Microsoft is having to explain what a teraflop is, it means that having 12 teraflops probably won’t help the company sell more consoles.

In response to the tweet, many gamers also voiced their criticism of the tweet. One user said that “Teraflops mean nothing without performance numbers” and that there is “no point” in the Xbox Series X being that powerful if its games don’t use it. Several others asked “what does that mean” as the tweet had not explained things well.

Still, the Xbox Series X does have huge potential. Microsoft may have got Cyberpunk 2077 as a timed exclusive on the console.

Advertisement

Features such as backward compatibility also give players more games to enjoy. These seem to be more important to fans than teraflops though so Microsoft should talk about these more than specs.