Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal Will Be Missing One Important Thing

Microsoft announces an Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event for May 7.

However, the event will not feature gameplay from any Xbox Series X exclusives.

Fans will have to wait for a larger event, likely held in June, for Xbox Game Studios announcements.

On May 7, Microsoft will be holding an Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, allowing fans to see games running on the console. However, Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox games marketing at Microsoft, has confirmed that it will not feature any games from Xbox Game Studios developers.

After a fan asked if the event would only feature games from second and third-party developers, Greenberg said that the show has been “timed as more of a typical pre-E3 beat and to give a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our partners.” Fans can expect big reveals from games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but will have to wait for any announcements from Xbox developers like The Initiative.

Xbox Fans Will Be Let Down

This omission will be hugely disappointing for fans who have heard so many rumors about Xbox Series X exclusives. There are rumors that Fable 4 is in development and that a new Forza Motorsport game is being developed. The Initiative has hired several former PlayStation developers to make what is likely a big RPG.

The reveal event will be good fun for fans who will get to see what a “teraflop” really means for gaming. That doesn’t mean that fans won’t leave it with questions about what else developers have to offer.

Those enlisted in the console wars between Xbox Series X and PS5 should be happy, though. It means that Microsoft has plenty more in the tank. It suggests that Microsoft’s next-gen console will have a considerable number of great games to play at launch, and that could help it steamroll the PS5 in sales.

