Xbox Series X Boot Animation Makes the Fanboys Spontaneously Explode

Microsoft is hosting a next-gen gameplay-focused Inside Xbox this Thursday.

To tease the event, Microsoft has put out a teaser featuring what appears to be the Xbox Series X boot screen.

The reaction to the boot sequence has been overwhelmingly positive.

Microsoft has revealed what appears to be the boot-up screen and accompanying sound for the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s Teases Xbox Series X Boot Sequence

The boot screen appears in a teaser trailer for this Thursday’s next-gen gameplay-focused episode of Inside Xbox.

Approximately ten-seconds-long, the sequence sees a revamped Xbox logo emerge from the darkness backed by the mellifluous tones of a gently sweeping wave of synths.

Turning on the closed captions on the YouTube video reveals the audio as ‘New Xbox Sound.’ It speaks for itself.

Further backing up that we are indeed looking at the Xbox Series boot screen is a tweet authored by Xbox sharing the teaser. As not so subtle hints go, this one couldn’t be more obvious. It reads:

Boot up Xbox 20/20 with a new episode of #InsideXbox this Thursday, May 7 @ 8 am PT for a First Look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our global developer partners.

The Internet Reacts

Unsurprisingly, everyone and their uncle came out to share their hot take on the Series X boot screen, with particular emphasis on the sound.

YouTube comments appear to agree with the verdict that this is indeed the Xbox Series X start-up screen.

And, going by some pretty graphic reactions, people are pretty pleased with what Microsoft has cooked up to introduce our future next-gen gaming sessions.

Would-be Xbox Series X owners echoed the sentiment on Twitter.

Others, on the other hand, remarked that it sounded familiar, notably to past Windows boot up sequences.

More than one also compared it to rival Sony’s PlayStation 2 boot screen.

There you have. Microsoft seems to have struck gold once again with the internet clearly weak at the knees at the Xbox Series boot screen.

In other Series X news, Microsoft also announced that it is planning monthly episodes of Inside Xbox moving forward.

Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it “Xbox 20/20.” These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different.

Lots more Xbox goodies on the way it seems.