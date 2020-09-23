Xbox Had a Blockbuster Day – But Some Buyers Won’t Be Happy

Current-gen Xbox One X sales surge on Amazon as pre-order scramble leads to confusion over Microsoft’s console naming convention.
You may want to double-check your next-gen Xbox purchase. | Source: MIcrosoft
  • Xbox Series X/S pre-orders went live yesterday, selling out rapidly at most retailers.
  • Sales of Microsoft’s current-gen Xbox One X also surged.
  • The confusion naming convention of Microsoft’s console line-up is likely to blame.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series S/X went live yesterday. Massive demand saw retailers plastering listings with ‘sold out’ messages within minutes. It is now all-but-impossible to secure a Series X pre-order other than through scalpers, while rapidly-dwindling Series S stock remains at select outlets.

According to Microsoft, the interest in its next-gen line-up is record-breaking. The company noted on Twitter:

“We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement.”

Xbox
A record-breaking day for Xbox. | Source: Twitter

Which records the gaming giant is referring to isn’t clear, but a curious surge in sales of Microsoft’s current-gen Xbox One X also defined the day.

Surge in Xbox One X Sales

According to Twitter user AndrewAlerts, the Xbox One X’s sales rank on Amazon saw a 747% boost, securing it a #4 spot on the retailer’s ‘Movers & Shakers in Video Games’ list, where it stood shoulder to shoulder with the Xbox Series X and PS5 for a brief time.

Xbox
Xbox One X sales surge on Amazon. | Source: Twitter

Rather than mobs of unlucky would-be owners settling for the One X after missing out on a pre-order, this appears the confusing naming convention of Microsoft’s console spread rearing its head as many predicted.

Much has been said about muddled parents and casual gamers accidentally picking up the wrong console due to the similar names. One S, One X, Series S, Series X – for the unversed, it’s easy to see how this could be a source of confusion.

The fact they both bear the same black color scheme doesn’t help matters either, especially when careening through the buying process to secure a pre-order in time.

It certainly seems like people inadvertently added a One X to their shopping carts in place of the almost identically-named Series X.

It’s likely many are in for a nasty surprise when a One X arrives on their doorstep in the next few days.

