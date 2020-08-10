Xbox Quietly Abandons Monthly 20/20 Showcase Strategy

Microsoft has quietly shelved its Xbox 20/20 strategy, which was introduced back in May as a means to share “monthly moments” created to “engage, connect and celebrate” with fans about its next-gen plans.
Xbox confirmed as much in an August 7 update tacked on to the original blog post announcing the monthly 20/20 showcases. The Series X creator cited a need for flexibility in how it delivers information to gamers.
The update reads:
Xbox has a massive year ahead of us, as outlined below. After reassessing our programming for the rest of the year, we’ve decided to stop using the “Xbox 20/20” phrasing as it implied that we would be releasing information in one way only, through a dedicated monthly show. We’ve got so much more to share with news about Xbox Series X, new games like Halo: Infinite, and cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass. We’re going to share that news in a variety of ways. It may sometimes be a dedicated show, YouTube videos, partnering with others, or sharing the latest via Xbox Wire. We want to stay flexible with how we connect with you.
To date, Microsoft had only hosted a single Xbox 20/20 showcase – and that was all the way back in May.
Touted as the first look at the next-gen Series X in action, the “gameplay showcase” fell drastically short of expectations. Microsoft paraded a lackluster slate of trailers for third-party titles – with little to no gameplay.
Whether the negative criticism factored into the decision to ax the format is unclear.
June came and went without a 20/20 event. July’s Xbox Games Showcase dropped the phrasing entirely, but it spawned its own brand of criticism. The backlash focused on a Halo: Infinite trailer that fell short of fan expectations.
Shifting to a looser format should see Microsoft take a less formal approach to share next-gen news, much like Sony has with impromptu blog posts, hands-on sessions with the likes of Geoff Keighley, and the Wired info drops.
The gaming giant still has a few pieces to complete the next-gen puzzle, namely a price, release date, and the all-but-announced second variant of the Series X – the Xbox Series S.
As for when we can next expect to hear from Microsoft, Xbox head Phil Spencer teased something for this month. He stopped short of providing a firm date or clarification on what to expect.
