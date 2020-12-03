‘Woke’ Prince Harry Should Practice What He Preaches

Prince Harry is preaching about the environment. As Piers Morgan pointed out, perhaps Simply Harry should practice what he preaches!



By: Aubrey Hansen | Email

This is an opinion.

Prince Harry is lecturing the public, and he'd do well to follow his advice. | Source: Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

Another week, another Sussex PR own-goal.

It seems neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle can say anything without dropping themselves in it.

Lecturing on the environment? Please, Harry, that’s a subject best left well alone.

Prince Harry lurching from one PR disaster to the next is certainly nothing new. Both himself and Meghan Markle have seemingly gone down this ridiculous path since the day they walked away from their royal duties.

But one thing that’s always annoyed me is when either of them has the audacity to start prattling on about the environment.

Seriously? And if we’re honest, Prince Harry is the absolute worst.

Once again, Prince Harry is lecturing the public

I don’t know who’s feeding him these cringe-worthy lines that he’s trotting out in public (well, I have my suspicions), but Prince Harry is continually making more and more of a spectacle of himself.

His latest ramblings include comparing people to raindrops and talking about parched ground.

I surely can’t be the only person who is wondering where his head is at these days? And to think his father, Prince Charles, got a bad rap for supposedly talking to plants!

During the launch of WaterBear, aptly described as “the Netflix for documentaries,” Prince Harry commented:

Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared? At the end of the day, nature is our life source. But you can’t uplift, educate, and inspire unless there is a form of action that follows.

But wait, it gets better:

The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age, and it’s on fire?

Harry’s nonsense would be laughable if it wasn’t so damn hypocritical

I may be showing my age here, but I can’t help but read every quote from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Derek Zoolander character’s voice from the 2002 movie of the same name.

In fact, if you’re looking for a fun game this Christmas, write down a bunch of quotes from the movie, and a bunch of quotes from Prince Harry and Meghan, throw them in a hat and pick one out. Try to guess who said it. It’s fun!

I’ll start you off:

Words can only hurt you if you try to read them. Don’t play their game!

Not as easy as it sounds, right?

The problem with Prince Harry and his holier-than-thou lecturing is that he’s essentially saying that the rest of us should do as he says, not as he does.

Piers Morgan tore into Prince Harry – and rightfully so

After Harry’s “woke” lecture, it didn’t take long for the inevitable fallout. This time it was UK media personality Piers Morgan who threw the first jabs:

He was back doing one of his hostage videos yesterday, telling us all that we should all be like a raindrop. This is to cure the world of global warming, obviously, from his Californian mansion, which coincidentally, talking of raindrops, has 16 bathrooms.

Shots fired! Mr. Morgan continued:

What is he banging on about? Here’s how you can stop climate change issues. Here’s how you can really help, Harry. I don’t mind being a raindrop. If it makes you feel better, I’ll be a raindrop. I would just take the raindrop lectures better if they didn’t come from somebody who uses private planes like a taxi service. That’s just my point. That’s something that just really grates with me. Seriously, 16 bathrooms, private jet taxis.

Wow, and I thought I could be harsh!

It’s true, though. Every word of it. It’s bad enough when celebs try to tell us plebs how to live our lives. It’s even worse when they’re preaching from a pulpit built on hypocrisy and Netflix dollars.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.