Fleet Foxes have released their new album, “Shore,” on the first day of fall, and fans are loving it.

Among the fans praising the album is rapper Post Malone, who is a huge fan of the band.

Could the alternative band possibly collaborate with the rapper?

The new Fleet Foxes album, “Shore,” is here, and its most loyal fan, Post Malone, is hyping it up.

Fleet Foxes are, surprisingly, one of Malone’s favorites. So it makes us wonder, will there be a collaboration between the two, or will Malone just stay a fan?

Post Malone Praises ‘Shore’

Yesterday, frontman, Robin Pecknold, posted a video of a snippet of a song that would be featured on “Shore,” with the caption, “Tuesday.” It sparked tons of comments from excited fans.

Malone was among the fans to comment with three heart face emojis, and Pecknold responded.

This isn’t the first time Malone has praised the alternative band. In 2015, Malone said, “If you don’t like Fleet Foxes, then f**k you,” and later tweeted:

In 2016 he tweeted:

Please….. if you haven’t listened to any Fleet or FJM, I don’t know if I can talk to you.

When the band released its song, “Third of May / Ōdaigahara,” in 2017, Malone also tweeted “NEW F**KING FLEET FOXES SONG.” Last year he even recorded himself singing one of their songs, “The Shrine / An Argument,” with Pecknold sharing it on his Instagram story, saying, “This made my day ha.”

Once your Malone’s favorite it’s not long before you’re collaborating with him or being a part of his music in spirit (His song “Tommy Lee” is pretty much an ode to the famous rockstar).

A Collaboration Might Be Imminent

Malone has already collaborated with them…sort of. In his album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” he did a song, “Myself,” which was co-written with former Fleet Foxes drummer Joshua Tillman a.k.a Father John Misty. But he has yet to collaborate with the whole band, especially with Pecknold, who is on the top of his list of people he wants to work with because he thinks Pecknold is “a great writer.”

Speaking about what collaborating means to him, Malone said he likes working with artists that make him come outside his comfort zone.

I like collaborating because sometimes it’s difficult to step out of your comfort zone and make something that you wouldn’t usually make. I just think working with another artist brings a whole different perspective…[and] a whole new group of ideas. And it kind of makes you better as an artist for having worked with talented people.

Working with Fleet Foxes would be outside his comfort zone. Fans online who have seen Malone’s enthusiasm about the band are ready for a collaboration too.

Malone and Pecknold are not strangers to collaborations either. On “Shore,” Pecknold worked with a long list of other artists.

Malone has worked with Justin Bieber, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more. The rapper has also shown his love of other genres, especially rock, so a collaboration with his favorite band surely won’t be an issue.

We may very well get a collaboration between Fleet Foxes and Post Malone in the future, and we know it’ll be one of the best collaborations ever. In the meantime, we just have to pray to the musical gods.

