Will EA Finally Deliver Us a Star Wars RPG (That Doesn’t Suck)?

EA plans to focus on producing more Star Wars games.

Could this mean more single-player RPG content?

Next-gen could see EA reinvent itself.

EA is finally getting experimental with its Star Wars titles. While Battlefront and Fallen Order were more traditional space fare, Star Wars Squadrons is a dogfighting title that calls back to the PS2 era of games.

Of course, one could argue the publisher is contributing to the Star Wars burnout – alongside Disney’s constant recycling of the IP. But we’d better get used to it, considering EA plans to “double down” on the IP over the coming years.

And since we’re set to get a steady stream of Star Wars content anyway, we might as well be optimistic about what this lineup will look like.

Will EA Bring Something New – or at Least Long-Neglected – to Star Wars?

Considering the publisher has produced just a few games since securing their exclusivity deal for the IP in 2013, this extra push in titles could mean we’ll finally get something a little more unique. Maybe the single-player sequel to Knights of the Old Republic that fans have been clamoring for?

Something unrelated to Jedi would be nice. Battlefront and Fallen Order both heavily emphasize lightsaber combat. Why not something akin to the canceled Star Wars 1313, which focused on a bounty hunter in the vein of Boba Fett?

Fortunately, chances are high we’ll get more single-player, story-focused experiences considering solo titles aren’t actually dead. And with the recent reveal of Skate 4, it’s apparent that EA is willing to listen to fans.

It’s about time.

This Is a Chance to Start Over

And while we’re at it, there’s another nagging question to ask: Will EA take advantage of the power of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

Will it create Star Wars content that’s unlike anything we’ve seen?

Or will the publisher push microtransactions and other manipulative features into these next-gen titles?

Believe it or not, EA has actually been in the gaming community’s good graces lately. The publisher (supposedly) has a plan to get rid of toxicity and racism in their games, for example.

Maybe they view the next generation as a chance to reinvent themselves.

The massively popular Star Wars franchise is the perfect avenue to do just that.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.