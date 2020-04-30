Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Epic Store Exclusivity Annoy Fans?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been announced, taking the historical series back to the time of Vikings.

As well as a trailer for the game, it was announced that other than Uplay, the Epic Store is the only PC storefront that will carry the game.

While some people are still annoyed by this, the backlash against Epic is not as strong as usual.

Ubisoft has announced the next entry in their biggest franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Vikings are the main stars if the title hasn’t given that away yet. But, we learned far more than just the name.

It appears as if Ubisoft is keeping up with its policy of not publishing games on Steam. That means that the only 3rd party store Valhalla will appear on will be the Epic Store.

While some fans are annoyed, the backlash seems lighter than expected. That’s probably because of Uplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Isn’t That Exclusive

Typically when we say that a game is Epic Store exclusive, it means that it does not appear anywhere else. However, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, like all Ubisoft games, will have to boot through Uplay. Even when Ubisoft games were released on Steam, they also had this issue.

Since you’re not playing the game on Steam or the Epic Store, it’s just that tiny bit less annoying, especially for people who get upset about having to use the Epic Store in the first place.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla availability on Uplay means that fans who don’t like Epic can just buy the game directly from Ubisoft. As you can imagine, that doesn’t mean everyone is happy.

Some People Still Want the Game On Steam

Despite the Uplay factor, some people are still unhappy that the game isn’t coming to Steam. It’s not shocking that people are loyal to Steam. It’s been the most successful, long-running game platform for PC.

You do have to wonder what the point is though. It’s not like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will play any differently on Steam or Epic Store. Either way, it’ll be Uplay tracking achievement and booting every time you open the game.

I suppose you might as well just buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Uplay directly at that point, though. Or just buy it on a console as long as you have one. Either way, it’s probably going to make plenty of money for everyone involved.