Will America’s Impatience Destroy the “Great Hope” of Dr. Birx?

Dr. Birx recently told NBC News that coronavirus trends give her ‘great hope.’

She also said that we need a ‘breakthrough’ in testing before reopening economy.

Americans are not waiting for the breakthrough, as photos emerge of large house parties and packed beaches.

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is starting to sound optimistic about the global pandemic. She went on NBC News ‘Meet the Press’ and said coronavirus trends have given her ‘great hope.’

Unfortunately, her hope could be offset by the growing impatience and ignorance of many Americans.

Dr. Birx: We’re Not Where We Need to Be

While hopeful, Dr. Birx made it clear that we are still not where we need to be. She said we need to figure out how to do antigen testing “like we do with the flu,” as opposed to our current RNA testing.

She explains:

This RNA testing will carry us, certainly through the spring and summer but we need to have a huge technology breakthrough.

She said, “it allows you to screen large numbers of individuals quickly.” Birx also mentioned that we need to ensure that “social distancing will be with us through the summer.”

Unfortunately, we’re not even halfway through spring, and people are frolicking around like it’s 2019.

Americans Cannot Keep Themselves Inside

Despite experts like Dr. Birx explaining how we need a breakthrough in testing before breaking quarantine, people all across the country have started exposing themselves to the virus.

A video of a Chicago house-party has recently gone viral. The video, which was originally posted live on Facebook, shows party-goers rubbing shoulders and dancing together. The gathering reportedly had over 1,000 guests.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was not thrilled, saying:

You’re literally putting everyone around you in danger, you are, they are putting you in danger, and very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger.

TMZ just released a series of photographs showing “quarantine quitters” all across the nation. People are seen in crowded beaches from Huntington Beach, CA to Coney Island, NY.

Then there are the protestors. They’re crowding together in places like Huntington Beach and Minnesota to let the world know they’re tired of bending the curve.

While Dr. Birx’s hopeful signs remain true, let’s not forget that curves can bend both ways.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.